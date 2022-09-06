Emmy 2022 Awards Chadwick, Round 6 and Moon Knight in Techniques

O Creative Arts Emmys 2022 happened during the weekend, in two consecutive nights, advancing technical categories of the biggest award of the American TV. The main ceremony takes place in September 12th.

Among the year’s winners, highlight goes to Chadwick Boseman winning a posthumous Emmy for his voice acting work on What If…?. Also from marvel studios, moon knight was awarded for sound editing.

Meanwhile, the Korean series round 6 proved a hit with voters, with four wins: best production design in a contemporary series, best stunt team, best visual effects and best guest actress in a drama series (Lee You-mi).

Other weekend winners were Adelewhich won the best variety special for its One Night Only and now it’s only a Tony’s away status of EGOT; the series Arcane, awarded as the best animation of the year; the film Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law, judged as the best telefilm; and the actors Colman Domingo (euphoria), Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Laurie Metcalf (hacks), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) and Patricia Clarkson (State of the Union).

Check out the full list below:

Best telefilm: Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law

Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law Best animation program: Arcane

Arcane Best non-fiction series: The Beatles: Get Back

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo, for euphoria

Colman Domingo, for euphoria Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane, for Only Murders in the Building

Nathan Lane, for Only Murders in the Building Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee You-mi, by round 6

Lee You-mi, by round 6 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Laurie Metcalf, for hacks

Laurie Metcalf, for hacks Best Actor in a Short Series – Drama or Comedy: Tim Robinson, for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson, for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Best Actress in a Short Series – Drama or Comedy: Patrick Clarkson, for State of the Union

Outstanding Cast in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Succession Outstanding Cast in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Best Cast in a Reality Show: Love on the SpectrumUS

Best Photography in a One-Hour Series: Marcell Rev, for euphoria

Marcell Rev, for euphoria Best Cinematography in a Half-Hour Series: Christian Sprenger, for atlanta

Christian Sprenger, for atlanta Best Cinematography in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Czech Varese, for dopesick

Czech Varese, for dopesick Best Photography in a Multi-Camera Series: How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father Best reality photography: Life Below Zero

Life Below Zero Best non-fiction photography: 100 Foot Wave

Best Hair in a Contemporary Series: Impeachment: American Crime Story

Impeachment: American Crime Story Best Hair in a Period Series: bridgerton

bridgerton Best hair in nonfiction: Annie Live!

Annie Live! Best prosthetic makeup: Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best contemporary makeup: euphoria

euphoria Best period makeup: Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy Best Makeup in Variety or Nonfiction: Legendary

Best opening theme: Cristobal Tapia de Veer, for The White Lotus

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, for The White Lotus Best Soundtrack in a Series: Theodore Shapiro, for Severance

Theodore Shapiro, for Severance Best Soundtrack in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie: Cristobal Tapia de Veer, for The White Lotus

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, for The White Lotus Best music supervision: Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best Documentary Soundtrack: David Schwartz, for Lucy and Desi

David Schwartz, for Lucy and Desi Best music direction: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Best original song: “Corn Puddin'” (Schmgadoon)

Best Choreography in a Program with a Script: euphoria

euphoria Best Choreography in Variety or Reality: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Best Sound Editing in a Half-Hour Series: Barry

Barry Best Sound Editing in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie: moon knight

moon knight Best Sound Editing in a One-Hour Series: Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best sound editing in non-fiction: The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back Best Sound Mixing in a Half-Hour Series: Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Best Sound Mixing in a One-Hour Series: Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best Sound Mixing in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Best Sound Mixing in Nonfiction: The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back Best sound mixing in varieties: Adele: One Night Only

Best opening: Home Before Dark

Home Before Dark Best owner logo: Severance

Best Editing in a Miniseries, Anthology or Movie: Heather Persons, by The White Lotus

Heather Persons, by The White Lotus Outstanding Editing in a Comedy Series: Ali Greer, for Barry

Ali Greer, for Barry Best Editing in a Drama Series: Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov & Aaron I. Butler, for euphoria

Laura Zempel, Julio C. Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov & Aaron I. Butler, for euphoria Best non-fiction edit: The Beatles: Get Back

The Beatles: Get Back Best Editing in an Unscripted Reality: Love on the SpectrumUS

Love on the SpectrumUS Best Editing in a Reality with a Script: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls Best multi-camera program editing: Sue Federman, for How I Met Your Father

Sue Federman, for How I Met Your Father Best Variety Editing: The Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Production Design for a Half-Hour Series: Curt Beech, by Only Murders in the Building

Curt Beech, by Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Production Design for a Contemporary Series: Char Kyoung-sun, for round 6

Char Kyoung-sun, for round 6 Outstanding Production Design for a Period/Fantasy Series: Bob Shaw, by The Gilded Age

Bob Shaw, by The Gilded Age Best Variety Production Design: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Best Production Design in Variety or Non-Fiction: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best stunt team: round 6

round 6 Outstanding stunt coordination in a drama series, miniseries, anthology or film: Stranger Things

Stranger Things Best Coordination of Stuntmen in a Comedy or Variety Series: Barry

Best special effects in episode: “VIP” (round 6)



“VIP” (round 6) Best special effects in season or TV movie: The Book of Boba Fett

Best costume/sci-fi costume: Laura Montgomery, by What We Do in the Shadows

Laura Montgomery, by What We Do in the Shadows Best Costume in Contemporary: Kathleen Felix-Hager, for hacks

Kathleen Felix-Hager, for hacks Best costume at the time: Sharon Long, for The Great

Sharon Long, for The Great Best costume in non-fiction: We’re Here

Best Variety Special (live): Superbowl LVI Halftime Show

Superbowl LVI Halftime Show Best Variety Special (Recorded): Adele: One Night Only

Adele: One Night Only Best non-fiction special: George Carlin’s American Dream

George Carlin’s American Dream Best reality with script: queer eye

queer eye Best unscripted reality show: Love on the SpectrumUS

Love on the SpectrumUS Outstanding Non-Fiction Series or Special with Host: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Best non-fiction short series: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night Best short series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Best animated short series: Love, Death + Robots

Best narration: Barack Obama, for Our Great National Parks

Barack Obama, for Our Great National Parks Best dubbing: Chadwick Boseman, for What If…?

Documentary Merit: When Claude Got Shot

When Claude Got Shot Individual Merit in Animation: Anne-Laure To, colorist at Arcane

Outstanding Directing in a Variety Show: Paul Dugdale, for Adele: One Night Only

Paul Dugdale, for Adele: One Night Only Best non-fiction direction: Peter Jackson, for The Beatles: Get Back

Peter Jackson, for The Beatles: Get Back Best directing in reality: Nneka Onuorah, by Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Nneka Onuorah, by Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls Outstanding Directing in a Variety Series: Bridget Stokes, by The Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Variety Screenplay: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Best non-fiction screenplay: Mark Monroe, for Lucy and Desi

Best technical direction and camera in particular: Adele: One Night Only

Adele: One Night Only Best Technical Direction and Camera in a Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best presenter in reality or competition: RuPaul, for RuPaul’s Drag Race