End of Vitor Pereira's time at Timão! André Rizek signs the Portuguese departure from Corinthians and exposes the reasons on the web

Brazilian football

Coach has problems with his family and therefore should not renew

Fluminense v Corinthians - Brazilian 2022
According to information from journalist André Rizek, Vitor Pereira, from Corinthians, will leave Brazilian football at the end of this year. The journalist, presenter of ‘SporTV’, says that, for family reasons, the Portuguese will be forced to leave the São Paulo giant at the end of his contract, which runs until December this year. Other sources claim that the coach misses European football and, therefore, the decision to leave Timão.

Vitor Pereira arrived at Corinthians earlier this year, surrounded by expectations from the press and fans. Months later, he may have his days cut off, as the coach’s family may force him to return to European football.

With Corinthians, Vitor Pereira makes a great campaign in the Brasileirão. In Libertadores, the coach fell against Flamengo, but is in the Copa do Brasil, being able to move on to the grand final, as he faces Flu, at home, needing only a simple advantage to go to the final.

Vitor Pereira will not renew with Corinthians

Timão, fighting for the Brasileirão, returns to the field next Sunday, in a classic, against São Paulo, in Morumbi.

