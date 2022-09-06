Energy crisis causes Euro to drop to USD 0.99 for the first time in 20 years

Pixabay Euro has dropped shipping to the Dollar since February

The Euro reached this Monday (5th) the lowest level against the dollar in 20 years and is below US$ 0.99. This is the first time this has happened since December 2002.

The European currency has dropped 0.78% this Monday, quoted at US$ 0.98.

The weakening of the Euro against the Dollar increased after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The problem was accentuated after the Russians closed gas pipelines that supplied European countries.

The measure accentuated the energy crisis that Europe is experiencing and that gained a new chapter last Friday (2). State-owned Gazprom announced the complete closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely for turbine maintenance.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



The news took the European Union by surprise, which saw the move as political in response to Western sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin, for its part, said it should only release the pipelines only after Western countries end economic sanctions against Russia.

Members of the European Union are due to meet this week to define measures against the energy crisis. On the agenda should be the rationing of electricity, a ceiling on gas prices and the suspension of trade in energy derivatives.





