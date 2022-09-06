Entities mobilize act in favor of the nursing floor | BNT

Union entities in the municipality of Ponta Grossa and the region of Campos Gerais, prepare an act of repudiation against the decision of Minister Luis Roberto Barroso who suspended through an injunction the Federal Law 14.434/2022 approved by Bolsonaro, which deals with the National Nursing Floor .

After Barroso’s decision, entities are preparing a mobilization that should take place next Friday (9), the act is scheduled to take place in “Plaza dos Polacos”, starting at 11 am, the mobilization takes place on a national basis and seeks to valorization of the nursing class and the reconsideration of the decision of the STF.

In Ponta Grossa, the act is supported by union entities, including the Union of Municipal Public Servants SindServ and Sind. Saúde, the act also takes place in several cities in Paraná on the same day and time.

According to Rubia Marchinski, Ponta Grossa and other cities in Paraná are participating in this mobilization, in a national act regarding the position of the STF.

“We have the support of the Ponta Grossa union force in the fight for nursing.”

In its social networks, the Union of Municipal Public Servants of Ponta Grossa reinforced the invitation for everyone to participate in the act, and said that the entity is in mourning for health professionals.

“SindServ in Mourning. Exactly one month ago we had the great joy of commemorating the sanction of the Nursing Floor, Day 04, the news brought a mixture of sadness and disappointment”.

JOIN OUR NEWS GROUP ON WHATSAPP