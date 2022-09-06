Enzo Celulari appears in cute clicks next to his younger sister, Chiara: “Beautiful”

On social networks, Enzo Celulari posted a sequence of cute photos with his younger sister, Chiara, and enchanted his followers.

Cuteness alert! Enzo Celulari(25), son of Edson Celulari (64) and Claudia Raia (55), exploded the cuteness of social networks by sharing a sequence of cute clicks with his younger sister.

In the images published on his Instagram profile this Sunday night, the 4th, the businessman appears with chiara (6 months), daughter of the actor with Karin Roepke (40), in his lap, and left fans delighted with the records.

“Two beautiful”said a follower. “Most beautiful thing”if melted another. “She’s a doll”wrote an internet user. “The love of brothers is so beautiful”said another. “A kitten holding a kitten”, said a fan. Chiara, that is to say, appears wearing a white jumpsuit and a bow tiara on her head.

Check out the photos of Enzo Celulari with his younger sister, Chiara:

shirtless photo

Enzo Celulari left fans in love by publishing a sequence of impeccable photos in Ibiza, Spain. In the post, the son of Edson Celulari and Claudia Raia, showed all his beauty during an international trip. In the records, he shows a few days on the coast of Spain, more specifically, in Eivissa, on the Mediterranean Sea, and drew praise for appearing shirtless during one of his walks.

