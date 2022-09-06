Extract from INSS retirees and pensioners will have news

The percentage that INSS retirees and pensioners can commit to loans and credit cards in this modality rises to 45%.

In the coming months, INSS retirees and pensioners should have a surprise on their payment statement. In short, a few days ago, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a document in which he authorizes the increase in the consignable margin for the public.

From this, the percentage that INSS retirees and pensioners can commit to loans and credit cards in this modality becomes 45%. It is possible to consult the addition as soon as the autarchy’s system is updated.

Until then, the limit that INSS retirees and pensioners could use was 40%, 35% for borrowing and 5% for credit card expenses. Now, the additional 5% must be used for withdrawals with the consigned benefit card.

In short, the interest rate for the new option will be the same as for the credit card: up to 3.06% per month. The current limit authorized by the agency is 9 loan agreements and one credit card agreement.

How to consult the INSS extract

INSS retirees and pensioners can access the website or the Meu INSS app to check the statement with all the information about their benefit. This includes active payroll loans. The system update, according to the INSS, needs to be completed in September.

Below, check the step by step to consult the extract:

Access the My INSS website or app; Then enter the menu Loan Statement; Soon after, check if there was the loan benefit and the number of active, suspended, deleted or terminated contracts; If there is, also check the loan made through the card; If the loan is not blocked, the assignable margin will be displayed on the initial screen of the statement; Then tap on the option Active Loan and check the request date, contract number, total loan amount, number of installments, installment amount and discharge forecast.

Finally, if you want access to more information, such as the table with all assignable values, download the document in PDF format.

