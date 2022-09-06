Fachin gave message to Kassio in decision on weapons – 05/09/2022 – Power

The decision of Minister Edson Fachin to suspend excerpts of presidential decrees that made the purchase of weapons and ammunition more flexible became another episode of indisposition of members of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) with Kassio Nunes Marques, first appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ) to court.

Fachin is the rapporteur of the actions and decided not to wait for the return of requests for view (more time for analysis) from Kassio, which suspended the trials in September last year.

In Monday’s decisions (5), Fachin argued that it was necessary to urgently decide the cases, especially given the possibility of episodes of violence in the elections – which have been fomented by Bolsonaro and allies, especially against Supreme Court ministers.

The cases were filed with the Supreme Court between 2019 and 2020 and scheduled for the virtual plenary in the first half of 2021.

In this judgment model, ministers cast their votes in a court system for a set period of time.

At the time, Fachin preferred not to decide individually, but tried to build a majority among the 11 Supreme Court justices around a decision on the subject.

Other members of the court, such as Rosa Weber and Alexandre de Moraes, even asked to see the case file, but resumed the trial shortly afterwards. However, on September 17, Kassio put the analysis on hold for an indefinite period.

The parties that filed the lawsuits, PSB and PT, asked that Fachin then decide the case individually and not wait for the return of Kassio’s request for a view. That’s what the rapporteur did this Monday.

In deciding, he made references to the amount of time the colleague took with the process in his hands.

“While it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from the requests for view, after more than a year and in the light of recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, it is necessary to grant the precautionary measure in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this court” , said Fachin.

“In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the injunction extremely and exceptionally urgent.”

Now, these determinations decisions by Fachin will be guided by the referendum of colleagues, also through the virtual plenary. Thus, it will be defined whether they will be kept, dropped or partially adjusted.

Fachin’s attitude was considered a “running over” of requests for Kassio’s view by Bolsonaro allies. For those closest to Fachin, however, it was seen as an “adjustment” because he had not granted individual decisions since last year and was only later sent to the court for referendum.

This method of deciding individually and then taking it to peer review is what has usually happened in high-profile court cases.

In another action that also deals with gun decrees, rapporteur Rosa Weber decided in 2021 and sent the process to the virtual plenary referendum.

At other times this year, ministers came together against Kassio’s decisions. An example is the case of the return of the mandates of two Bolsonarist deputies impeached by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in June.

In August, the court plenary overturned another decision by Kassio Nunes Marques that allowed former governor Ivo Cassol (PP-RO) to contest this year’s elections.

Now, on the eve of September 7, Fachin has imposed restrictions on the number of weapons and ammunition that can be obtained by CACs (hunters, marksmen and collectors).

Fachin’s monocratic decision is yet another one with the potential to intensify the relationship between the Judiciary and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

It comes days after Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined a controversial action against Bolsonarista businessmen who were part of a WhatsApp group in which a coup d’état was defended.

This weekend, Bolsonaro referred to Moraes as a “vagabundo” during a speech. Without mentioning the name of the minister, who is also president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), he classified in this way who “takes the pen” after hearing a report about a conversation heard “behind the tree”, a reference to the leak of the dialogues of the group of entrepreneurs.

In his decision this Monday, Fachin also established a thesis that the possession of weapons can only be authorized to people who demonstrate an “effective need” for the use of such equipment, as it was before the Bolsonaro government.