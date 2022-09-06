Fachin limits Bolsonaro’s decrees on the purchase of weapons and ammunition

Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court, granted three injunctions this Monday (5/9) that restrict the effects of decrees issued by President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) that facilitate the purchase and possession of firearms and acquisition. of ammunition.

The decrees were already being analyzed by the STF, but had the trial suspended in 2021, after a request for inspection by Minister Nunes Marques.

The injunctions were granted in three separate actions. According to the minister, the suspension is urgent, due to the proximity of the elections.

“In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the injunction extremely and exceptionally urgent.”

“While it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from the requests for inspection, after more than a year and in the light of the recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, it is necessary to grant the precautionary measure in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this Court” , wrote the minister

The decisions suspend the effectiveness of rules that increased the number of ammunition that can be purchased monthly; an excerpt from a decree authorizing CACs (hunter, shooter and collector) to purchase and carry restricted-use weapons; and an excerpt from a decree that established a declaration of effective need for the purchase of a permitted weapon.

As for the “declaration of effective need for the purchase of a permissible weapon”, the guidance set by the minister was that the possession of firearms can only be authorized to people who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have an effective need. According to the magistrate, the Executive’s activity in regulating the issue cannot create “presumptions of effective necessity” beyond those already established by legislation.

Fachin also established the following interpretations regarding the acquisition of weapons and ammunition: the quantitative limits of acquireable ammunition are limited to what, in a diligent and proportional manner, guarantees only what is necessary for the safety of citizens; and, as for the acquisition of firearms for restricted use, this can only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defense, not because of the applicant’s personal interest.

Fachin’s decisions must be taken to the virtual plenary referendum, in which ministers enter their votes in the Court’s electronic system. The minister requested the adoption of an extraordinary session, which has been adopted by the Supreme Court to vote on urgent issues in a shorter period than the usual week. No date has yet been set for the review.

Click here to read the decision

ADI 6,119

ADI 6,139

ADI 6,466