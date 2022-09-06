Fachin’s decision on weapons is “undue interference”, says Mourão

Vice-President says that the determination of the STF minister extrapolates the attributions of the Judiciary

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) criticized this Monday (5.Sep.2022) the decision of STF Minister Edson Fachin to suspend rules that facilitated access to weapons and ammunition in Brazil. He said the measure is a “undue interference” it is a “absurd”.

Because of the elections, the minister suspended the effectiveness of an ordinance and excerpts from decrees by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on weapons. Fachin stated that the beginning of the electoral campaign intensifies the “risk of political violence”. Candidate for the Senate, Mourão evaluated that the determination extrapolated the attributions of the Judiciary.

“Again, the judiciary extrapolates its attributions, making undue interference. Today’s injunctions interfere with decisions already approved by the other powers, in the rights of self-defense and of the CACs [caçadores, atirados e colecionares]. Freedom cannot be negotiated and absurdities like these cannot continue.”said Mourão, in a publication in twitter.

Fachin’s decisions are preliminary (provisional) and must undergo analysis by the plenary of the Court so that the ministers confirm or not the determinations. There is no date for a trial yet. Here are the full text of the decisions here (361 KB), here (390 KB) and here (326 KB).

Decisions suspend effectiveness:

the ordinance that increased the number of ammunition that can be purchased monthly;

an excerpt from a decree authorizing CACs (hunter, shooter and collector) to purchase and carry restricted-use weapons;

of an excerpt from a decree that established a declaration of effective need for the purchase of a permitted weapon.

“CACs are granted, without the support of empirical and normative reasons, permission to acquire a very large number of weapons for restricted use”, said Fachin. “This value is absolutely incompatible with the factual reality and the normative reality of the Brazilian State.”

The arms agenda is one of the defenses of the Bolsonaro government. The president has celebrated the growth in the number of CACs in the country. like the Power 360 showed, firearms import, possession and registration numbers have reached the highest level under the current government.