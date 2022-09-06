Family issues will weigh on Vítor Pereira’s decision to stay at Corinthians

Vítor Pereira is at an impasse in the decision to remain in the Corinthians in 2023. The coach has a contract with the alvinegro club until the end of this season, he has created a great relationship with the institution, but family issues will be decisive for his decision, which will only be taken after the end of the season. Brazilian championshipin November.

The Portuguese coach completed six months in charge of Timão a few days ago, and during this time he is away from the family he follows in Europe.

– I imagine myself in football, why not in Corinthians? It depends. This is a subject that I will leave for the end. I have to see very well what is going to happen, what my family situation will be like, my personal life, and then we will make the decisions if Corinthians is interested in talking to me about it – said Vítor after a lecture he gave at Brasil Expo Football, event promoted by the CBF, in São Paulo.

Even so, the coach made it clear that there is no possibility of bringing his family to Brazil, as his mother-in-law has a health problem that makes it impossible for her to travel from Portugal.

– This is very difficult, because my mother-in-law cannot be moved from Portugal to here, she has a health problem, it is impossible – highlighted the coach.

Vítor made it clear that he has no problem at Timão. On the contrary, the technician praised the treatment he received at the institution.

– I’m treated well at the club. It’s a big club. From the beginning I was very clear, honest with the club, that only at the end of the season will I make decisions – said VP.

This Monday (5), the Corinthian squad did just a regenerative work and will return this Tuesday (6) to activities aimed at the classic Majestoso, against São Paulo, this Sunday (11), at Morumbi stadium.

Yesterday (4), Corinthians was only in a 2-2 draw with Internacional, at Neo Química Arena, which made it impossible for Timão to return to the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. In the lecture he gave, Vítor admitted that the drop in Corinthian performance against Colorado was his fault.