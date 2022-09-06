Fans notice problem with CGI in the third episode

Ryan Condalthe showrunner of The Dragon’s Housepromised to “comb it fine” to avoid mistakes like the Starbucks cup in the background of a game of Thrones. And while nothing like that happened in the derivative, fans noticed another kind of lack of attention in the third episode, aired last Sunday (4). In a scene starring King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who has already lost two fingers due to cuts on the Iron Throne, you can clearly see the green glove used by the actor to create this effect in post-production; Look:

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners Saint Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

