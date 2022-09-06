Felt: Bolsonaro tries to censor video showing real estate purchases in cash; watch here

The fortune of the presidential clan built on the negotiation of 107 properties, 51 of which were bought with cash, fell like a bomb on the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) even more so after the survey Ipec (formerly Ibope) pointed to a downward trend, with a negative point oscillation.

The family’s real estate transactions, which have not yet been explained about the case, were narrated by PT on video, which Bolsonaro’s campaign is now desperately seeking to censor.

This Monday (5), Bolsonaro’s legal team filed a lawsuit with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) asking for the removal of the video, alleging that the production employs “hate speech” with the “undisguised purpose” of “eroding” the candidacy. from president to reelection.

The video, entitled “family-sized scandal”, is one of the PT’s main bets to stop any kind of reaction from Bolsonaro until October 2nd.

“Mansion of 20 thousand square meters in the interior of São Paulo; mansion in Rio de Janeiro; mansion of 6 million in Brasília. These are just 3 of the 107 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family since his entry into politics”, says the video, which ends stating that “the press investigation revealed another scandal: 51 of these properties were paid in cash, in the current value of 25 million. Where does so much cash from the Bolsonaro family come from? It’s a family-sized scandal”.

For the president’s campaign, the video uses “sophisticated mechanisms for inducing negative thoughts”, degrades Bolsonaro’s “good image” and tries to impute the “feeling that he and his children are dishonest political agents”, “which could have a harmful effect”. multiplier on the world wide web”.

Check out: