Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3): Eurochem will pay up to BRL 19.96 per share in the takeover bid

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) announced this Tuesday (6th) the value of its shares in the scope of the takeover bid (OPA) promoted by Eurochem, its indirect parent company. The amount will be up to R$ 19.96 per share, of which R$ 7.00 per share, totaling R$ 194.1 million, will be withheld to cover possible indemnifiable contingencies.

The offeror provided two options to minority shareholders. The shareholder who opts for “Option I” will receive the same treatment as the former indirect controlling shareholders of the company, being paid the amount of: (i) R$ 12.96 per share, paid upon settlement of the offer; and (ii) any additional amount until the maximum final price is reached, if releases of the amount retained under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement are made.

As an alternative to Option I, Eurochen will voluntarily offer shareholders “Option II”, which will be worth R$14.46 per share.

Fertilizantes Heringer also informed that if the convening of the Special General Meeting of shareholders holding the company’s shares outstanding on the market (AGESP) is confirmed to resolve on the carrying out of a new assessment and its respective approval, Eurochem will analyze the convenience of following (or no) with an offer to De-Registration and Delist from the Novo Mercado depending on the outcome of such re-assessment.

