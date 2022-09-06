Fies starts renegotiating student debts with up to 99% discount; check out

São José do Rio Preto, September 5, 2022, by Sérgio Carrieri – Fies (Education Financing Fund), started a debt renegotiation program on September 1st. At first, delinquent students will have exclusive platforms at Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil. But the request must be made by December 31 of that year.

In this way, the Superpix diary comes to bring more details about this program that provides some relief to Brazilian students. Especially in times of high unemployment and inflationary pressure. The idea is to serve about 1.2 million students who are pending in their government contracts.

How to renegotiate overdue contracts with Fies?

The type of renegotiation will be according to the student’s profile. For example, for those who are up to date with the installments and want to pay off, they will have a 12% discount. Those who were close to paying off in December 2021, but delayed some installment, the discount can reach 99%, according to an article published on August 1 on the Portal G1.

Students with pending for more than one year, who received Emergency Aid in 2021, can also request the discount. However, this student must be included in the CadÚnico of the Federal Government. To confirm the right to the benefit, you must also perform a renegotiation simulation on the platform of the bank where you have the contract.

Contract can be paid in installments

All renegotiations with creditor banks, Caixa or Banco do Brasil, will be paid in up to 150 installments and can be paid by bank slip. However, even with the reduction of interest and charges, the minimum amount for each installment cannot be less than R$ 200. In addition, at Banco do Brasil, renegotiation can be done directly at the bank branch.

At the same time, the institution launched an exclusive application to handle requests remotely. The interested party must access the Debt Solutions, Renegotiation with Fies option available in the application itself. The student will have access to all information about discounts and installments in a practical and safe way.

Caixa Econômica also made available the Fies application

Like BB, Caixa has made an application available for students with Fies contracts with the institution. It can even access debits, discounts, number of installments and generate slips for mobile payments. As soon as the first payment slip is paid, the negotiation between the bank and the student takes place.

The student must pay attention to the possibility of a registration update in the application before starting the negotiation. Anyway, it’s great news for those who can make a part of the income available at this time to pay off the contract with Fies. After all, you never know when another such opportunity will appear.