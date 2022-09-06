Film by a director from Cruzeiro nominated by Brazil to compete for an Oscar

Written and directed by Gabriel Martins from Minas Gerais and Cruzeiro, the feature film “Marte Um” was selected by Brazil to compete for a spot at the Oscars in the category of best international film in 2023.
The decision was taken by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts, this Monday (5/9). ‘Marte Um’ won the dispute with ‘A Me’, ‘A Viagem de Pedro’, ‘Carvo’, ‘Pacificado’ and ‘Paloma’.
Despite Brazil’s nomination, the feature still has to earn a place among the top five in the world in the category of best international film in evaluation to be held in the United States. The Oscars 2023 ceremony is expected to take place on March 12.
‘Marte Um’ was recorded in Belo Horizonte and Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, at the end of 2018. Despite this, it only hit theaters at the end of August this year.
“I started writing the film around 2014. So it took a lot of time working on the script and testing what I wanted for the film,” Martins told Estado de Minas on the 22nd.
In theaters
‘Marte Um’ is still showing at Una Cine Belas Artes (sessions at 4:20 pm, 6:20 pm and 8:30 pm) and at Cineart Shopping Contagem (sessions at 7:35 pm).