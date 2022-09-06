Find out how the Retirement Loot works

According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) more recent study carried out by the IBGE, at the end of June 7.08 million people over 60 were still working. With that in mind, in this article we will seek to clarify some doubts about the Saque Aposentadoria do FGTS.

According to information provided by the official FGTS channels, the retirement withdrawal is a modality that the worker is entitled to the balance of Guarantee Fund account when retiring. In this way, it is possible to withdraw funds even in situations where retirement is requested due to disability.

In addition, citizens who remain in employment even after retiring are also entitled to FGTS withdrawal. In these cases, workers can withdraw the payment made by the employer on a monthly basis. However, it is important to inform that if the retiree changes jobs, the FGTS withdrawal will only be released when the employment contract comes to an end.

Learn how to apply for the Retirement Withdrawal

THE Federal Savings Bank informs that when the retirement is enabled by the INSS, the institution releases the amounts automatically. Therefore, when the values ​​are released, to receive just follow the steps below.

Initially, it is necessary to access the FGTS application and click on the CARD that informs if the amounts are released. then the retired must inform how you want to receive the balance. Among the available options, citizens can register a bank account they own (at any financial institution) or choose one of the physical payment channels.

It is possible to withdraw funds in person at Caixa branches, Lottery Units, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service rooms. It is worth mentioning that the amount is directed to the requested channel within 5 business days after the request.

According to information provided by Caixa, in situations where it is necessary to go to an agency to request the release of funds, it is important that retirees bring the following documents:

Personal identification document;

CPF or PIS or PASEP or NIS or NIT number;

certificate of retirement grant issued by the Official Social Security Institute;

Statement of Benefit or Declaration; or

Certificate provided by the National Institute of Social Security identifying the citizen as a beneficiary of social support for the elderly and/or disabled (LOAS); or

Ordinance published in DO – act of transfer to inactivity; or

Declaration issued by the employer (for public servants); or

Transfer to remunerated reserve, by act of the corporation (for military personnel); or

Social Security Extract extracted from Internet Banking Caixa Econômica Federal.

More information about the Retirement Sack request can be obtained on the official channels of Caixa or INSS.

The FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal

In addition to Retirement Withdrawal for retired citizens and the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS released this year, Caixa offers the Anniversary withdrawal modality. This option allows workers to receive part of the available account balance in the month of their birthday. For this, it is necessary to make the request on Caixa’s website, app or Internet Banking.

It is worth mentioning that this modality does not allow the full withdrawal of the FGTS, but rather a portion of the value. Despite this, it is possible to redeem up to three years of loot at once. On the Caixa website it is possible to check the requirements for joining the Anniversary Saque.