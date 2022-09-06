Find out how the XP MBA will work to train financial advisors

Half of the vacancies will be allocated to women, blacks and browns.

XP and partners understand that there is room for at least two MBA classes per semester, given the shortage of professionals in the country. The teaching group will be formed basically by XP professionals

(Fernanda Guimarães, Estadão Content) — After launching a college with free graduation, XP will inaugurate an exclusive MBA for those who want to work in the financial market. There will be 52 vacancies for training as an investment advisor, for people from anywhere in Brazil.

The course will be entirely online, will last 8 months and is completely free in this first edition. According to the president of XP Educação, Paulo de Tarso, the first class will have full cost sponsored by XP and around 20 partner offices.

Half of the vacancies will be allocated to women, blacks and browns. The launch comes in line with the growth of the autonomous agents market in Brazil in recent years, with a growing demand due to the expansion of investment platforms in the country.

XP and network seek 5,000 advisors

“Our idea is to promote the career of the investment advisor and create the perception that this market is promising”, says the president of XP Educação. He recalls that this year alone, XP and its network of offices should hire 5,000 agents, many from outside the financial market, such as engineers in career transition.

Deficit of AAIs in the market

XP and partners understand that there is room for at least two MBA classes per semester, given the shortage of professionals in the country. The teaching group will be formed basically by XP professionals.

Responsible for the expansion area of ​​XP, Caio Peres says that the idea of ​​the course is to deal with the day to day of the profession, focusing on practical classes, with a “clear connection with the reality of the market”. Therefore, he points out, it is to be expected that some students will be employed before they even get their diploma. “There is a need to improve the qualifications of this market”, says the executive.

Selective process

To be able to participate in the selection process, the interested party must have a college degree and be available to start the course in November. In the selection, the candidate will undergo a profile analysis and will take a test, which will serve as a form of elimination.

After this first sieve, 208 will be called to the next phase, that is, a ratio of four candidates per vacancy. And this group will have to make a video presenting a solution to a challenge related to the day to day work of an investment advisor.

According to Tarso, high demand is expected, as was observed in XP’s undergraduate courses, when 130,000 people applied for 400 vacancies. “It was a very high-quality profile of professionals,” he says.

In the undergraduate course, recently launched by XP, the courses available are basically for agents and also for areas of technology, professional areas that are in high demand by XP itself, says Tarso.

