Find out the value of the diamond jewelry worn by Justin at Rock In Rio

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Find out the value of the diamond jewelry worn by Justin at Rock In Rio 0 Views

The jewelry worn by Justin Bieber during his performance on the Mundo stage of Rock In Rio on Sunday night (4/9) drew attention. The piece is made of diamonds. It’s a 22.5 carat streamer.

According to Íkaro Cury, founding partner of Cury Comex, a company specialized in the valuation, purchase and export of gold and other precious metals, the riviera used by Justin Bieber can cost more than 300 thousand reais. “It is a riviera composed apparently of diamonds, of approximately 0.20ct (size 3.8mm) each diamond. Totaling a river of 22.5 carats. Depending on the classification/purity of the diamonds, their value can vary between US$45,000 to US$60,000, which would amount to R$310,800.00 at today’s price”, he assesses.

Photo of Justin Bieber during concert at Rock in RioJustin Bieber singer

Justin Bieber at Rock in RioPlayback/Multishow

Justin Bieber-3 14-min

Fans helped the pop star make it to the endAgnews

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Justin Bieber-3 12-min

Singer put on a show with a sad faceAgnews

photo-open-justin-bieber-rock-in-rio-2022

Justin bieber reproduction

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
photo-Justin-Bieber

Justin bieber Playback / Instagram

0

Despite resembling a chain, the jewelry chosen by Justin Bieber has some elements that set it apart. “The Riviera has a different style than the traditional chain, as it is made from several diamonds that are carefully selected to guarantee the maximum quality to the jewelry”, he explains.

The jewel’s glow was clear even with the festival’s illuminated stage and could be seen even through the screen. Íkaro says that this is a characteristic of the play. “The name Riviera is a term used in reference to the coastal region and is inspired by the similarity between the brightness of the clear and crystalline waters of the most beautiful seas in the world with the brightness of diamonds”, he contextualizes.

Another curiosity is that in the United States this jewel is known as Tennis Bracelet, a name that gained proportion after American tennis player Chris Evert asked the referees to stop the match after losing her bracelet while playing. “The situation, to say the least unusual, caught everyone’s attention. Later, that same attention turned to the bracelet, a riviera, found after a few minutes of searching. That was the beginning of the great popularity of jewelry”, he says.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

14 were arrested on the 1st weekend

Fourteen people were arrested and three teenagers were apprehended in the first weekend of Rock …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved