Find out the value of the diamond jewelry worn by Justin at Rock In Rio

The jewelry worn by Justin Bieber during his performance on the Mundo stage of Rock In Rio on Sunday night (4/9) drew attention. The piece is made of diamonds. It’s a 22.5 carat streamer.

According to Íkaro Cury, founding partner of Cury Comex, a company specialized in the valuation, purchase and export of gold and other precious metals, the riviera used by Justin Bieber can cost more than 300 thousand reais. “It is a riviera composed apparently of diamonds, of approximately 0.20ct (size 3.8mm) each diamond. Totaling a river of 22.5 carats. Depending on the classification/purity of the diamonds, their value can vary between US$45,000 to US$60,000, which would amount to R$310,800.00 at today’s price”, he assesses.

Despite resembling a chain, the jewelry chosen by Justin Bieber has some elements that set it apart. “The Riviera has a different style than the traditional chain, as it is made from several diamonds that are carefully selected to guarantee the maximum quality to the jewelry”, he explains.

The jewel’s glow was clear even with the festival’s illuminated stage and could be seen even through the screen. Íkaro says that this is a characteristic of the play. “The name Riviera is a term used in reference to the coastal region and is inspired by the similarity between the brightness of the clear and crystalline waters of the most beautiful seas in the world with the brightness of diamonds”, he contextualizes.

Another curiosity is that in the United States this jewel is known as Tennis Bracelet, a name that gained proportion after American tennis player Chris Evert asked the referees to stop the match after losing her bracelet while playing. “The situation, to say the least unusual, caught everyone’s attention. Later, that same attention turned to the bracelet, a riviera, found after a few minutes of searching. That was the beginning of the great popularity of jewelry”, he says.

