Find out what was the boycott that Ivete Sangalo suffered after pulling chorus against Bolsonaro

support the 247

ICL

247 – Ivete Sangalo was vetoed from advertising campaigns for supermarkets Guanabara, in Rio de Janeiro. The singer was the brand’s poster girl since 2012, but had her image unlinked at the end of last year. At the same time, she viralized on social media a video in which the famous supported a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro at a show. The record angered supporters of the politician, who threatened the boycott network. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

Always labeled “exempt” by critics of Jair Bolsonaro, Ivete Sangalo was not intimidated by the screams against Bolsonaro at a show held in December 2021, in Natal (RN). At the time, the public shouted “Vai ta na c*” to the Chief Executive. The artist then urged the chorus. “I didn’t hear it”, she shouted, then said: “It’s low”. And she added: “[Ele] You will end up listening to it as loud as it was.”

Bolsonaro supporters were angry with the singer’s demonstration and launched attacks against the famous, who now runs Pipoca da Ivete, on Globo.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.