Find out which sector should offer thousands of jobs in 2023 with salaries above BRL 10,000

We know that the country is facing a very complicated financial moment. This is because with the passage of the coronavirus pandemic and also the war in Ukraine, the financial market was greatly affected.

So getting a job is not the easiest task. However, there are areas that can be very beneficial for the population and offer many employment opportunities.

Jobs left in 2023

It is well known that the digital branch is constantly expanding nowadays. Thus, its union with agribusiness, one of the most profitable branches of the country, promises an increasingly important area.

The evolution of technology offers the opportunity in creating new machines, thus making the sector now advance even further. With this novelty, there are also several job offers, which are now reaching far beyond work in the field.

It is worth remembering that with these news, salaries can reach R$ 10 thousand per month, offering an area rich in vacancies for the population. This is what a survey carried out between Senai, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) shows. According to the initiatives, the novelty is likely to generate 178,000 new jobs by next year.

Know more: Brand new Coca-Cola job opportunities in the country; Check open positions and how to apply

How it works?

This relationship between agronomy and technology seeks to optimize the productivity of agricultural enterprises without putting sustainability aside. Therefore, the union attracts professionals who seek to expand their knowledge not only within, but also outside the field.

And this is how the sector has sought a sustainable way to meet, for example, the high demand for food. In this way, there is a real race to find people who are qualified in the area.

We can also see this partnership in the field machines that are increasingly modern, using precision software and quality improvement in the services of the crops. It is with this optimization in mind that the area has also been so sought after.

The research conducted by GIZ deals with the challenges and also the opportunities in training professionals who seek a green recovery. In this document, the data indicate that by next year the country should generate around 1778 thousand jobs for people who wish to join the junction of technology and agribusiness.

However, it was observed that there are still few people who are looking for this area. Therefore, those interested in achieving high salaries with this possibility should bet on courses that are in the area of ​​the so-called Agro Digital Manager.

See too: City Hall opens almost 2,000 job openings at ALL levels of education; know the positions