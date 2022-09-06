Fine of R$ 280 mi and 16 goals in 16 games: who is the outstanding striker of Fluminense Sub-16 in Europe? | fluminense

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 5 Kauã Elias with the trophies of champion, top scorer and best player of the Geneva Cup — Photo: Disclosure Kauã Elias with the trophies of champion, top scorer and best player of the Geneva Cup — Photo: Disclosure

Author of 16 goals in the 16 games he was on the field, the youngster finished as top scorers in all three tournaments and was also named the best player in the Geneva Cup. But who is this attacker who appears as the newest candidate for the new jewel of Xerém? O ge introduces a little more of the boy:

Kauã Elias is from Minas Gerais, born in Uberlândia, and started playing soccer in the city at a futsal school at Praia Clube. At the age of 11, he was taken in 2017 to take a test in Xerém, in the basic categories of Fluminense, and stayed there after being approved.

2 of 5 Striker in action for Fluminense against Lazio — Photo: Gianluca Vannicelli / Scopigno CUP Striker in action for Fluminense against Lazio — Photo: Gianluca Vannicelli / Scopigno CUP

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

After approximately five years at the club, he signed his first professional contract on the 1st of June, valid until December 2026 and a termination penalty of around R$280 million abroad. Valuable, he returns to Brazil after the experience of his first international tour and having faced clubs like Roma, Lazio, Tottenham, Southampton, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe…

– Very happy to have participated in these highly visible competitions in Europe. Also happy for my individual and collective performance of the team, I think we had three beautiful tournaments and friendlies. This helps a lot in our career and also helps us get to know cultures from other countries, languages… We were always treated well, so any player would like to have that opportunity. Even if they are just a few championships, they are very important – he told the ge.

4 of 5 Kauã Elias receives the Scopigno Cup top scorer trophy — Photo: Gianluca Vannicelli / Scopigno CUP Kauã Elias receives the Scopigno Cup top scorer trophy — Photo: Gianluca Vannicelli / Scopigno CUP

Kauã Elias was the author of almost 1/4 of the 59 goals that the under-16 of Fluminense made over the 17 matches he played in Europe, adding the three youth tournaments and three friendlies in England, against Southampton, Tottenham and Arsenal. In all, there were 17 tricolor victories with only eight goals conceded during the tour.

📰 Read more news from Fluminense 📰

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧