Pixabay First blood test to detect long covid is approved

The first blood test to aid in the diagnosis of long-term Covid syndrome – persistence of symptoms linked to the new coronavirus after three months of acute infection – has been approved by the European Union.

The US company IncellDx, responsible for developing the exam, expects to take it to the market in the bloc’s countries in September. The endorsement was given after analysis of studies that indicated accuracy greater than 90% to identify the condition.

“With so many people in Europe and around the world suffering from ongoing symptoms of Covid-19, without a diagnosis available to confirm long-term Covid, we are delighted to receive the approval,” says IncellDx CEO Bruce Patterson in a statement. .

The test was developed based on studies published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology that showed inflammatory markers in the body of patients with symptoms for up to 15 months after contamination by Sars-CoV-2, compared to a group of healthy people.

Those with post-Covid problems had coronavirus proteins persistently on monocytes – cells that are part of the immune system – CD14+ and CD16+, for example.

From this information, IncellDx researchers developed a blood test capable of identifying these markers. For Patterson, the test is important as long-term Covid can easily be confused with other health problems. Therefore, a more accurate diagnosis can help in the direction for better treatments and in the understanding of the condition, which is not yet completely unraveled by doctors.

“Long Covid presents a significant diagnostic and treatment challenge for patients. Many of the symptoms associated with the condition, including fatigue, mental confusion, shortness of breath, insomnia and a wide range of cardiovascular problems, can be easily confused with other conditions (…) condition is absolutely essential. An objective test that can detect immunological signatures specific to long-term Covid is vital for an effective diagnosis and to allow patients to seek effective treatment”, adds the CEO of IncellDx.

According to the company, tests with the new exam indicated an accuracy of over 90% to identify the condition. Although the long-term Covid still does not have a specific treatment, as the causes of the condition are still under investigation, the exam can offer answers to people who do not understand why they are feeling so tired or with a continuous cough, for example.

Prevalence of Covid long

According to a recent study published in the journal The Lancet, half of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 still had at least one symptom of the disease even after two years of infection. The most common complaints were fatigue and shortness of breath.

Due to the ease of confusing symptoms with other health problems – a problem that the test can help to solve – a series of studies point to different prevalences of the syndrome among the population contaminated by Covid-19, but who did not need to be hospitalized.

One of the studies that showed the highest incidence was conducted by Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, in Minas Gerais (Fiocruz Minas). The researchers followed 646 patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus and found that half still had symptoms for a period that exceeded a year of infection. The research was published in the journal Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

At the time of the analysis, vaccines were not yet widely available, which may have influenced the result. The most common problem among patients was fatigue, reported by 35.6% of participants. Persistent cough appeared soon after, described by 34%, followed by difficulty breathing, by 26.5%, and loss of smell or taste, by 20.1%.

Another, more recent work, published in The Lancet, estimated a lower prevalence: one in eight people infected with Covid-19 developed at least one of the symptoms of Covid-19. Conducted by researchers at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, the study had the differential of having followed a large group of 76,400 adults, and having compared the reports of those infected with those of individuals who did not have Covid.

