Foods and physical exercises that improve mood and libido – Health

Today, 06/09, we celebrate Sex Day. The date is marked by promoting discussions and touching on subjects, many of them considered taboo, especially when they concern a woman’s sexual life. With the objective of promoting health and well-being, with a focus on the female public, nutritionist Fernanda Larralde, a partner of Bio Mundo, a network of healthy and natural food franchises, brings some food tips and physical exercises to increase libido and improve sexual performance.
What libido?
“Libido comes from a body chemistry that occurs through metabolism, and this is the set of chemical reactions that will tell if the organism works more or less efficiently. The main source of the chemical elements that determine this metabolism is food”, explains the nutritionist.
Fernanda Larralde says that there are foods that provide crucial nutrients for the chemistry of the libido, when talking about the physiological factor, and she gives some examples:
“A lot is said about the oyster being an aphrodisiac food, because it contains zinc and, like other seafood, has important minerals. They are protein sources that help in sexual disposition and in the production of hormones such as testosterone, which is a hormone typically male, but women also produce in smaller amounts and it is very important when the focus is on sexual desire”.
2 – Watermelon
“It has a substance called citrulline, a vasodilator responsible for increasing blood flow in the genital region, both in the penis, vulva and clitoris, favoring the improvement of libido”.
3 – Mammo
“It contains phytoestrogens, which stimulate the production of estrogen. It improves female hormone production and, as it is a sex hormone, it also improves libido.”
4 – Chocolate
“It contains a nutrient called tryptophan, a very important amino acid for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for well-being and relaxation, which greatly influences sexual arousal.”
5 – Honey
“Rich in B vitamins, necessary for the production of sex hormones”.
“Known for being a phallic reference, having a more sensual touch and for being something spicy. It increases the heart rate, has a vasodilating function that, like watermelon, increases the flow in the genital region, which can promote pleasure during sex. “
