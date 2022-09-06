“Forced”; Priscilla Alcântara is detonated on the web after a small participation in Rock in Rio; The singer was a guest of the rapper Emicida

The artist’s name was one of the most commented on social networks this Sunday (4)

The singer Priscilla Alcantara It doesn’t seem to be very popular with the public. The artist, who made a small appearance at Rock in Rio this Sunday (4), was heavily criticized and her name ended up among one of the most commented on Twitter.

The singer was one of Emicida’s guests on the festival’s Sunset stage. During her participation, she sang the hit “Early Today” of the rapper in partnership with the singer Pitty. However, his version ended up not pleasing the public. A lot of people wanted Pitty herself on stage. Therefore, most of the comments were related to the singer from Bahia, who did not participate in the event this year.

On the web, in addition to criticizing Priscilla’s vocal performance, she was called ‘forced’ and singled out for having ‘strayed’ from the evangelical church. “Priscila Alcântara at Rock in Rio, one foot in the world and another in the church”wrote an internet user. “Priscila Alcântara wearing giant glasses on her face to avoid being recognized by church personnel at this event”, wrote another.

“I’m sorry to Priscila Alcântara’s fans, but I can’t buy it… I think it’s so forced… I’m amazed she’s on stage singing with Emicida”, “Emicida’s disrespect in calling Priscilla Alcântara to sing ‘Hoje Cedo’ instead da Pitty”, “This version is horrible (…) It doesn’t shine like it does with Pitty”, were other web comments criticizing Priscilla.