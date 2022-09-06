Former global “heartthrob” declares vote for Bolsonaro and detonates broadcaster’s journalism

support the 247

247 – This Monday (5), Malvino Salvador detonated Globo, the channel where he worked for almost 20 years. In an interview for the Podcast Cara a Tapa, by Rica Perrone, who is also a bolsonarista, the actor criticized the channel’s journalism. The report is from the TV news portal.

According to the artist, even though the company strives for quality and is an example of world teledramaturgy, the journalistic edition leaves something to be desired.

“Globo is a 10, but I think it can be reviewed. In terms of dramaturgy, it is brilliant, but journalism is what disappointed me a little. I am sad. It is one of the biggest broadcasters in the world. It strives for excellence, but it doesn’t have to have an ideological bias, especially in journalism. It has to be as impartial as possible”, he said.

Still in the interview, Malvino gave his opinion about other personalities, giving scores from 0 to 10 for several people. When the photo of Jair Bolsonaro appeared, the actor reaffirmed his support for the current president of the Republic, despite citing some mistakes by the government.

