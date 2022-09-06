From Elvis Presley to Justin Bieber: Whoever sees the stage doesn’t see pain and devastation – 06/09/2022

“The only thing I care about is that this man gets on that stage tonight.”

The order comes from an angry businessman between puffs of cigars.

The man, or what was left of him, could barely stand. He had his face on the floor, his hair was wet and he was supported by a medical team. He looked faint.

A huge injection is shown next.

Invigorated, the star appears fully on stage to face an afflicted and effusive audience with an ecumenical message: “Glory, glory, hallelujah. Victory comes Jesus”.

No, I’m not describing the backstage of the Canadian Justin Bieber’s performance at Rock in Rio, on Sunday night (4).

I’m talking about the opening scenes of the movie “Elvis”, which entered the HBO Max catalog last week.

“Elvis” is not a movie about a star, but about a tragedy. A tragedy that began to be announced since a promising young man from Memphis, in southwest Tennessee, emerged with his mixture of folk and black music and fell into the networks of Tom Parker, the businessman who presented himself as an illusionist played by Tom Hanks.

Since then, the star has become a body shaped, trained and oriented to sell illusions — not in the way he wanted, but in the way the industry demanded of him.

It became a case of the police, had his steps followed by state agents, had to live in exile for a while and did not avoid the early death of his mother, out of grief. Nothing that would stop him from fulfilling his commitment to go on stage and move the gears of a financial industry projected on his body. Even when his body cried out for help.

“I am the man who gave the world to Elvis Presley”, boasts his manager at the beginning of the film.

That world took him to the slaughter.

In that sentence was drawn, like a spoiler, an unequal relationship of forces — and invisible to those who see the stage, but do not see devastation.

The star was Elvis, but his body was trapped in an orbit over which neither he nor anyone else ever had complete control. Fame is a kind of curse.

Nearly 45 years have passed since Elvis Presley was dragged onto the stage, as ordered by his manager, for the last time.

If it had been in the days of social media, on the way to the show he would probably have had the party at another show: the memes.

There would be no shortage of jokes about his lost gaze, his desire not to be where he was, his scruffy sideburns, his physique — in other words, the most complete loneliness a pop star can experience when halfway between an industry that pushes him and a crowd that wants much more from him than it can give.

I was watching the Elvis movie while Bieber was on his way to Rock City. From time to time, I checked the news on Twitter.

That’s when I saw a 28-year-old boy with a lilac cap, scared, his face glued to the car window, on the way between the hotel and the City of Rock. He had the same excitement as a sheep about to be sheared in the eyes of half the planet. He could: in the projected image of himself, he seemed to be witnessing a sad spectacle that was playing himself.

He clearly didn’t want to be there. But he had no right not to be.

I don’t know who gave his staff the orders for that body to be lifted, refreshed, and hurled onto the stage. In 2022, there are no more authority figures centered on characters like Tom Parker.

I only know that at the agreed time Justin Bieber took the stage and gave his show. With what was left of his integrity, he did what was expected of him there. He danced, swung, took off his shirt, showed off his tattoo. And, as Elvis did, he took an ecumenical message to the audience as a cry for help.

Said God was not far away, but there, close to the broken hearts, smiling. “Now I pray for Brazil and for every person here,” he said.

Memes and more memes.

Was the show supposed to be short or a cult? Laughs.

And the face with which he was taken to the show? Not even in prison did he seem so faint. Didn’t he look like the Joker in that scene in the movie before he went off killing everyone? Or Carminha, when he told the driver to go to hell?

Was that car a luxury car or a wagon? More laughter.

No, Justin Bieber didn’t want to be there. And he is not expected to attend upcoming appointments on his Justice World Tour, which included performances in São Paulo this month.

The star, who has already said he suffered from bullying and depression in adolescence, will leave the scene, preserve himself and take care of his mental health.

It’s good.

If there is one lesson that the audience has not learned since the early end of the greatest of their idols, it is that she is an active subject, and not a mere spectator, of personal tragedies only disguised to continue smiling, standing and staggering, on the main stage.