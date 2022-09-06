Galvão says he would take Rodinei, from Flamengo, to the Cup: “Best right-back in Brazil” | well friends!

When discussing Tite’s call-up for the Qatar World Cup, Galvão Bueno, during Monday’s “Bem, Amigos”, said he would take Rodinei, from Flamengo.

When starting his argument, he said that the red-black is, “without a doubt”, the best right-back in the country.

+ Galvão defends Dorival after Flamengo’s draw and criticizes Paulo Sousa: “They brought the wrong passport”

– Able to tell someone I’m crazy. Who is the best right-back in Brazilian football right now? I rotated! No doubt. For me, it’s Rodinei without a doubt. The physical strength, the speed and the confidence he gained. And he is not about to renew with Flamengo. . He catches the ball and goes for everyone.

Galvão says he would take Rodinei to the World Cup: “Best right-back in Brazil without a doubt”

Cléber Machado, who also hosts “Bem, Amigos”, often joked with Galvão and asked to take over the program for a minute to ask his friend:

– Galvão, let’s play that you’re sitting here and I’m there. Would you take it to the Cup? – Asked Cleber.

1 of 1 Rodinei, in Corinthians x Flamengo, for Libertadores — Photo: Disclosure: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Rodinei, in Corinthians x Flamengo, for Libertadores — Photo: Disclosure: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

– At that moment I would take it (to the World Cup) – replied Galvão, being accompanied by Paulo César Vasconcellos and Marco Antônio Rodrigues.

Cléber Machado and Caio Ribeiro stated that they would not take Rodinei. Cléber said that Marcos Rocha is the best in Brazil, but Galvão retorted.

– Marcos Rocha is a good player, but Rodinei is flying. At that moment Rodinei is brighter.

Paulo César Vasconcellos made a comparison between the two, but said that the red-black is above the palmeirense.

– Rodinei in this space of time is the best right-back in Brazil. Marcos Rocha has been more regular for a while, but at the moment Rodinei is above.

Marco Antônio Rodrigues, the Bodão, joined Galvão Bueno:

– I don’t see anyone playing the ball that Rodinei is playing – said Bodão.

Caio explained why he would not take Rodinei and stated that the doubt about the right side only came into being after Daniel Alves went to play for Pumas, in Mexico, instead of staying in Spain.