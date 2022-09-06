gameplay details region of Svartalfheim

September is God of War Ragnarok month in Game Informer magazine. With this, the vehicle has been releasing gameplay footage of the new title through its YouTube channel. This time, fans can get a glimpse of the Svartalfheim region, which was inaccessible in the 2018 game.

In the video, you can see Kratos and Atreus exploring the area, which has beautiful buildings, several rivers and geysers. The protagonists will need to interact with the scenarios to solve puzzles, cross the water by freezing it, among other things. Watch:

In an interview with Game Informer, lead level designer James Riding talked about the experience of creating the kingdom’s landmarks:

We wanted to evolve the gameplay in the spaces of the scenarios — more variety and verticality. In Svartalfheim, you’ll have several places to go in just one realm. It’s a lot of content.

Svartalfheim is home to the dwarves, that is, it is the homeland of Brok and Sindri, blacksmith brothers and friends of Kratos and Atreus. In God of War (2018), the Ghost of Sparta was unable to travel there, as Odin sealed the entrance to the place — seeking to prevent an alliance between dwarves and the Vanir gods.

Game Informer had already revealed another God of War Ragnarok gameplay, in which the protagonist fights the Grims, a kind of bipedal lizard. It was still possible to see that players will be able to infuse the Leviathan Ax and Blades of Chaos with ice and fire to deal extra damage to opponents.

The title will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.

Rick and Morty Promote God of War Ragnarok

In a new promotional video, PlayStation promoted a great crossover: God of War Ragnarok and Rick and Morty. In the video, the scientist shaves his head and even paints his face like Kratos, while Morty questions his actions but tries to imitate Atreus. Watch here!