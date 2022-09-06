GeForce RTX 4090 prototype has leaked photo

The GPU should be the flagship of the announcement that NVIDIA prepares for the 20th of September

With just a few days to go until the official announcement of the NVIDIA’s new generation of GPUsA, known as ada lovelace, the season of new product leaks has officially started. This Monday (5), insider Greymon55 released what appears to be a prototype of the long-awaited RTX 4090flagship of the manufacturer’s next product line.

The device shown has a design with three cooling fans and a considerable size, something that is already expected for the new product. According to the VideoCardz website, so far it is only possible to speculate which would be the manufacturer responsible for the model, which brings features reminiscent of both the GALAX Deluxe and Gigabyte Gaming lines.

In the comments of the message published by Greymon55 on Twitter there is also speculation that the RTX 4090 shown is a prototype of the new ASUS STRIX line. However, VideoCardz is betting there is a better chance of her referring to the TUF line from the same manufacturer or if it is a product that is being prepared by the MSI.

RTX 4090 should be revealed on the 20th

Speculations aside, what seems to be right is the fact that the photograph developed is not a finished model. So, regardless of the manufacturer responsible for it, the version that hits stores may have a Modified fan design and insertion of elements such as RGB lighting stripsfor example.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is set to be the flagship of the Ada Lovelace lineup, bringing 16384 CUDA cores and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. consuming until 450W of powerthe model should have a design very close to the already available RTX 3090Ti, at least with regard to what will be offered by NVIDIA itself.

The expectation is that the manufacturer’s next generation of GPUs will be announced at an event scheduled for the September 20th. Rumors indicate that the company is still adjusting its launch strategy, which can be marked by the initial availability of RTX 4090 only — the other models would be introduced in stores as the remaining stocks of the RTX 30 line decrease to levels considered sustainable.

Source: VideoCardz