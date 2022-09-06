Giant CBS will have a channel in Brazil

CBS, a giant US media conglomerate, is expected to arrive in Brazil in 2023. CBS belongs to another giant, Paramount Global.

One of the first TV stations in the world (1929), the plan is to arrive as a paid channel, at first (CBS News, for example) and face competitors such as GloboNews and CNN Brasil in journalism.

But, the plans are not just pay TV. The group’s idea is to enter all media and platforms in Brazil, one of the largest markets in the world.

And there’s more: not even open TV is ruled out by the North American giant. In the US, where it has an open channel, it has several entertainment programs, movies and series.

Among the series shown in the US are “Young Sheldon” and “The Neighborhood”. The group also has closed and news channels such as CBS News.

Under current legislation, a foreign group can own up to 30% of a Brazilian media outlet.

However, there is a strong lobby in Brasilia trying to change this percentage up to 100%. Directors of all open TV channels —except RecordTV — are in favor of the change to 100%.

By the way, according to sources heard, it is not even decided yet if the brand to be used in Brazil will be CBS.

Backstage

Who would be behind the project is Douglas Tavolaro, former CEO and founder of CNN Brasil, and former vice president of Journalism at RecordTV.

Sought by the column, he did not respond to requests for an interview. If Tavolaro gets in touch, the text will be updated.

According to the agreement made when the executive left CNN, in March 2021, he would not be able to launch any journalistic channel until 2023. Hence the speculation about the date.

Have you been here

It is not the first time that CBS has tried to set foot in Brazil. In 1997, CBS and SBT signed an agreement that created the pay channel CBS Telenotícias.

Part of this content was shown for up to five hours, in the late hours of SBT. The anchors were the couple Leila Cordeiro and Eliakim Araújo (1941 – 2016), who anchored the Miami (USA) news program.

The partnership lasted less than two years.

collaborated Livia Venaglia

