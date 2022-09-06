Globo actress Larissa Manoela declares herself to Flamengo by posting a photo with Marinho at Rock in Rio – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

The duo met at the festival on Sunday (04)

Owner of the random mini-missile, Marinho had an unexpected encounter at Rock in Rio. The Flamengo striker and actress Larissa Manoela posed together for photos during Sunday’s (4th) program at the festival. The young woman even published the record on social media, marking the profile of the red-black shirt 31. The photo sparked jokes among fans on social media.

Red-black declared, Larissa posted the image next to the player with the caption ‘Mengooooo’. Marinho reposted the photo with a ‘Vamoooooooooo’, with red and black hearts. On the virtual pages, fans joked that it was the ‘reunion’ of Maria Joaquina – a character from the soap opera Carrossel, immortalized by the actress in the 2010s – and Cirilo, the role of actor Jean Paulo Campos, compared by physical appearance with the striker.

Marinho was not the only Flamengo player at Rock in Rio. Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro, Vidal and Gabigol were some of the athletes photographed at the festival, on Sunday night (04). The last one was even the character of a video that went viral on the internet, with an alleged fight by the attacker in the VIP area of ​​the event.

The athletes had a busy day. On Sunday morning/afternoon (04), the players, except for Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, participated in the 1-1 draw between Flamengo and Ceará at Maracanã. The Uruguayan was spared for Wednesday (07), when Rubro-Negro faces Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), for the return match of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinal. The forward, on the other hand, remains off the pitch, with a return scheduled for 2023.

Rock in Rio continues next week, between the 8th and 11th of September. Before that, however, Cidade Maravilhosa is waiting for a new show at Maracanã, with the presentation of the ‘banda do Flamengo’ to more than 65,000 people at Maracanã. The group, led by Dorival Júnior, will try to make the crowd go wild with another red-black presentation to seal the spot for the final of the continental competition. Even a 3-0 defeat leaves Mengão firmly on stage, but the Nation doesn’t want the team to get out of tune.