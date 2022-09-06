Globo actress suffers accident on the way to Rock in Rio and exposes details

Lorena Comparato had a big scare last Sunday (4), while on his way to the Rock in Rio. the actress of Globewho can currently be seen as Gláucia in Rensga Hits!from Globoplay, was in an app car when he had an accident.

Interviewed by columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, the famous revealed that a motorcycle ended up hitting the back of the car. At that same moment they had to call an ambulance because of the biker’s injuries.

In addition, the professional who was driving the car also suffered minor injuries. With other people in the car, the artist declared that none of the passengers were hurt.

“The biker slipped and hit our Uber, but thank God we’re all fine. And he’s fine too.”he began by telling the columnist.

Lorena Comparato, from Globo, pointed out that it was difficult to leave the place

After calling for medical help for the biker, Lorena stated that she had to run to get to the event on time. However, she recalled that people in the place may not have liked the attitude. “Police arrived, gave a whole BO, and we were like: ‘Man, we need to go’. And people looking at us’”said.

“He crashed behind Uber. He was a little injured, so we called the ambulance. It was a big scare”added the actress, who also published an image of the moment in her Instagram stories. “Everyone good! Thank you, universe”he wrote.

As soon as she arrived at the festival site, the Globo actress showed that she managed to overcome the moment of scare and had a lot of fun. She even found other friends there, including Bruno Fagundes.