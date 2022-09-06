Globo decrees the extinction of the soap opera and the reason for the end is revealed

The carioca broadcaster will end one of the main productions of its streaming after three seasons

Defining the next steps of its dramaturgy, the Globe ended the recording of the novel ‘The Five’ last weekend and would have defined the extinction of the derivative of Workout after 5 years of its original exhibition.

According to Notícias da TV, after five years of history, the plot of ‘The Five’ will come to an end. Last Saturday, 03, the filming of the second and third seasons of the series ended, which will air in 2023, marking the farewell to the plot of Tina (Ana Hikari), Benê (Dapne Bozaski), Keyla (Gabriela Medvedovski), Lica (Manoela Aliperti) and Ellen (Heslaine Vieira).

The publication points out that the entire team has already been released after the end of work and there is no hook for a possible season. The third season will close the story of the five friends who met in their youth and were reunited in adulthood.

A few months ago, Globo had already given important proof that it has no more plans for the Malhação derivative when it dismissed Cao Hamburguer, screenwriter and creator of the plot. He wrote two seasons and did not have his contract renewed afterwards.

Another curious fact is that Globoplay postponed the launch of the series that was scheduled for this year. Globo would have told the cast that the production would not air because of the bureaucracy involving the budget for internal purchase of the project, but the real reason is that the broadcaster’s streaming will prioritize the launch of the soap opera Todas as Flores in October.

After the plot of Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017) became one of the biggest phenomena of the youth soap operas, Globo premiered the first season of As Five in November 2020, already for Globoplay. In May of this year, the cast began filming the second and third seasons of the series.