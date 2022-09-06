Globo heartthrob died with nothing and had 6 people at his wake

Globo heartthrob died completely in misery

Brazil is one of the great world references when it comes to cinema and television. In fact, over the last few years we have been responsible for revealing great stars. one of these was Francisco di Francowho went on to make films and soap operas on broadcasters such as GlobeSBT and the extinct Tupi.

The actor, considered by many as a great heartthrob, was born on May 7, 1938, in São Paulo (SP). The son of a butcher, he became a sportsman, participating in cycling championships, and some time later he went to work as a car mechanic.

It was precisely during this job that the actor met filmmaker Amâncio Mazzaropi, who invited him to audition for one of his films. During this period, the heartthrob came to participate in several film productions. In addition, the handsome man participated in advertising campaigns.

Another detail is that the famous man drew so much attention because of his beauty that he was elected the most handsome man in Brazil in 1972. In addition to cinemas, the heartthrob made his television debut in the soap opera Bandeira 2 (1971), on Globo. Then, in the following year, he participated in Herói do Sertão, on Tupi.

He also made two more soap operas on the network and returned to Globo in 1978, where he acted in the program Caso Especial. The heartthrob still had a stint on SBT. But the last years of Francisco di Franco’s life were removed from the media. So much so that he even worked for the city hall of São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

According to TV História, the end of the life of the heartthrob who worked at Globo was not marked by poverty. He died on April 10, 2001, at the age of 62, from lung cancer. The famous farewell was marked only by the presence of six people at the wake, a sad fact for someone who marked a generation.