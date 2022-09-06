Globo tries to strengthen the image of Jade Picon after criticism

Reproduction/Instagram/Globo 22.08.2022 Jade Picon is the protagonist of Globo’s publications on social networks

Soon after the decision to cast Jade Picon for “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap, Globo seems to focus on promoting the backstage of the ex-BBB 22 on social networks. The new actress, who will play the role of Chiara and will play opposite Chay Suede and Grazi Massafera, also ex-BBB, appears in more publications of the station on social networks than the main actress, Lucy Alves, who plays Brisa in the work of Glória Perez. .

So much so that the publication “Meet the Protagonists of ‘Travessia'” was published on the 17th. Jade Picon’s announcement as Chiara took place in June of this year.

But does Globo want to reinforce Jade’s positive image as the new actress instead of promoting the soap opera? iG Gente spoke with Fabiana Teixeira, a specialist in Branding and Digital Marketing, and Jonathas Groscove, an entrepreneur and marketing influencer to understand Globo’s strategies for the next telenovela, which has the difficult mission of replacing the “Pantanal” phenomenon.

For Fabiana, the strategy of focusing publications on Jade is due to the controversy of the subject, since the former BBB is not an actress trained in performing arts. “The controversy has repercussions, generates curiosity. Globo has been doing this work of reinforcing the image of Jade Picon since the end of ‘BBB’, when the digital influencer participated in several programs on the station”, she says.

Fabiana points out that the strategy used by Globo and the actress was not to comment on the situation, but to use the highlight in another way. “Jade reduced publications and stories, but did not leave fans orphans of posts. She shared details of the filming routine and career paths”, she analyzes.

Jonathas thinks that Jade has talent that should be sculpted, so she needs to reinforce her image to have a strong positioning on television. “Jade is fulfilling what is assigned, she is very competitive and that’s why she had to prepare and structure herself to reach the goal”, he analyzes.

For him, Jade’s publications on Globo’s Instagram and on her personal profile are a joint strategy to overcome the judgment of the internet. “They use this content to show that, even though she doesn’t have the training, she makes a complete artist. The content serves to show that she deserves the role she has and despite the public’s approval or not, she has to deliver the committed to doing”, he says.

In one of the videos published by Globo, Jade is with Chay Suede and the casting coach Eduardo Milewicz. In the video, she gets tips being praised by him. For Fabiana, this is a way of showing the importance that Jade gives to pre-recording preparation.

“Since there is so much judgment for the fact that she is not an actress, I believe that the objective is to show precisely the dedication, the training process and that they are on the right track, when the casting coach praises her”, he analyzes.

For Jonathan, videos of casting preparation do not demonstrate a better strategy. “I believe that the best thing to do would be to simply show up with the role and the soap opera already done, because, that way, people would understand more about the delivery and not the preparation”, he comments.

Changing the look is part of the strategy



Jade had to cut her hair and change her coloring to play Chiara in Glória Perez’s soap opera. For the influencer, the change was “very radical”. But for Fabiana, the transformation was part of strengthening her image. “A change of image that directly influences people’s perception, that is, the projection of an image, a new positioning, in the conquest of a space”, she comments.

By analyzing Jade’s speech, in which she says that the change of look is a transformation in her life internally and professionally, Fabiana signals that this is a way of connecting with the public. “Everything communicates. When Jade reveals her moment of life, of a professional and internal transformation, she generates connection with the public, strengthening, for sure, the image”, she ponders.

Strategy can have the opposite effect

With Jade Picon’s great exposure on Globo’s social networks, experts point out that instead of approaching the ex-BBB, the public can move further away from her.

“People can understand that Globo not only gave Jade the opportunity, but also helped her with a whole structure. Acceptance only really comes when the soap opera is on the air”, believes Jonathan.

Fabiana indicates that the process of affirming Jade as an actress is continuous, but that it must be done carefully and without hypocrisy. “Actions do not only involve appearance, but behavior. Jade has been changing her attitude since the ‘BBB 22’ and left her mark. In digital, you have to reinvent yourself, an influencer is born every day, but only those who have content survive diversified”, he analyzes.

Without the ‘new web’ would it be easier?

Reproduction/Instagram 08.18.2022 Grazi and Jade work together in ‘Travessia’

Soon after “BBB 5”, Grazi Massafera entered “Páginas da Vida” as Thelminha, and became an actress at Globo. Despite the bullying behind the scenes, Grazi was well accepted by the public and is now one of the most outstanding figures on the network.

For Fabiana, a less accelerated moment of the web wouldn’t change Jade’s life, since Grazi suffered the same in a time without the power of the internet. “What has changed is that the internet has made possible an instantaneous, versatile, powerful and also dangerous exhibition stage! After all, nothing goes unnoticed there. Jade comes from this universe, she knows it well”, she says.

Jonathan, however, believes that the acceptance process may have been easier for Grazi. “Without criticism, without exposure, without judgment, she just appeared in the soap operas. For Jade, it’s another vision, everything completely different, a new world compared to Grazi’s time”, he concludes.