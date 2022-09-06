Goals and best moments of Santos vs Goiás for the Brazilian Championship (1-2) | 05/09/2022

Goals and best moments of Santos vs Goiás for the Brazilian Championship (1-2) | 05/09/2022

21:578 hours ago

53′

Fish pressure, new corner.

21:568 hours ago

52′ TADEO!

Soteldo crosses, Maicon heads to the ground and Tadeu makes another save.

21:568 hours ago

51′

Santos had two good plays in corners. But Tadeu saves Goiás.

9:52 pm 9 hours ago

48′

Soteldo crosses to Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 deflects with his head, but very weak. Tadeu defends calmly.

9:50 pm 9 hours ago

46′ Substitution at Goiás 🔄

9:49 pm 9 hours ago

45′ +10

Let’s go to 55.

9:49 pm 9 hours ago

45′

Dadá Belmonte takes a risk from the middle and sends it out.

9:48 pm 9 hours ago

44′ UUUUH

Luan takes a free-kick, the ball passes close to the goal and leaves.

9:48 pm 9 hours ago

44′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Savio.

9:46 pm 9 hours ago

42′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Apodi, for lack of Luan.

21:459 hours ago

42′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

21:399 hours ago

35′

Another cross by Soteldo, again the Goiás defense pushes away.

9:38 pm 9 hours ago

34′

Lucas Barbosa tries to finish from afar, but gets it wrong and sends the ball out.

9:37 pm 9 hours ago

33′

Nothing marked, game on.

9:37 pm 9 hours ago

33′

VAR analyzes the bid.

21:369 hours ago

32′

In the last bid, Santos asked for a penalty from Maguinho over Lucas Barbosa.

21:369 hours ago

32′

Maicon makes a good move on the right and crosses. The ball passes through everyone.

9:35 pm 9 hours ago

31′

Soteldo tries the cross, Goiás defense pushes away.

21:349 hours ago

31′

Matheus Sales kicks, but is stopped by Maicon.

9:33 pm 9 hours ago

30′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

21:329 hours ago

28′ Substitution at Goiás 🔄

21:329 hours ago

26′ BLIZ ALVINEGRA!

Santos almost reaches the equalizing goal with Marcos Leonardo and in sequence with Soteldo. After Tadeu’s rebound.

21:29 9 hours ago

25′

Lucas Braga crosses, the ball goes straight into Tadeu’s hands.

21:26 9 hours ago

22′ ALMOST!

The ball goes to Soteldo inside the area, the number 10 kicks firmly, but in the middle of the way Caetano deflects it with a head to a corner.

21:25 9 hours ago

21′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Carabajal, for fault in Maguinho.

21:23 9 hours ago

19′ Substitution at Goiás 🔄

21:19 9 hours ago

16′ GOOOOL DO GOIÁS ⚽️

WHAT A GOAL! Pedro Raul is launched, disputes with Bauermann and wins, comes face to face with João Paulo and gives a covering pat. 2 to 1 for Esmeraldino.

9:17 pm 9 hours ago

12′

VAR analyzed possible offside in the bid, but Madson was in legal position and the goal was confirmed.

21:13 9 hours ago

09′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

Madson receives on the right wing and crosses into the area. In the middle of the way the boma diverts in Savio and enters. Fish tie: 1 to 1.

21:12 9 hours ago

09′

Reynaldo risks, but the kick comes out weak and stays with João Paulo.

9:06 pm 9 hours ago

02′

Carabajal risks from afar, but sends the ball out.

21:03 9 hours ago

00′ STARTS AGAIN!

Ball rolling to final stage.

20:4710 hours ago

47′ END OF 1ST HALF

Santos 0x1 Goiás.

20:4510 hours ago

45′ +2

Let’s go to 47.

20:4310 hours ago

43′

Felipe Jonatan risks from afar and isolates.

20:4210 hours ago

42′

Luan pulls a counterattack with Soteldo, shirt 10 crosses in the area and the Goiás defense sends it to a corner.

20:3910 hours ago

39′

Rodrigo Fernandez felt it and asked to be replaced.

20:3910 hours ago

38′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

20:3210 hours ago

32′ UUUUH

Lucas Braga crosses, Carabajal climbs well and heads. The ball passes with great danger, over Tadeu’s goal.

20:30 10 hours ago

30′ OUT!

Soteldo crosses and Zanocelo heads in. The ball grazes the post and goes out.

20:2410 hours ago

24′ UUUUH

Soteldo crosses to Marcos Leonardo, the ball deflects midway and goes to Zanocelo. The midfielder takes it without a jump, but sends the ball over the goal.

20:2310 hours ago

23′

Soteldo hits from the edge of the area, the ball goes weak and Tadeu fits in quietly.

20:2210 hours ago

22′

Felipe Jonatan tries the cross, the ball hits the defense of Goiás and goes to a corner.

20:19 10 hours ago

19′ UUUUH

Dadá Belmonte shoots from the edge of the area, the ball passes over João Paulo’s left post and goes out through the back line.

20:18 10 hours ago

18′

Goiás tries an aerial play, but Bauermann heads away and sends it to a corner.

20:17 10 hours ago

17′ ON THE BEAM!

Zanocelo takes a risk from the middle and lets go of his foot, the ball stamps Tadeu’s crossbar.

20:16 10 hours ago

16′

Santos works the ball to try to find spaces. The Fish’s main weapon is Soteldo’s melee weapon.

20:11 10 hours ago

10′ TEDEU AGAIN!

Soteldo receives on the left, takes it inside and kicks from the edge of the area. Tadeu makes a new defense saving Goiás.

20:08 10 hours ago

08′ SAFE TADEU!

The ball is left for Rodrigo Fernández outside the area, the midfielder kicks first, but Tadeu defends and keeps it.

20:06 10 hours ago

06′ TADEU!

Santos pulls a counterattack with Lucas Braga and Soteldo, shirt 10 enters the area, cleans and plays for Zanocelo, the midfielder finishes on Tadeu’s counterfoot, who makes a beautiful defense saving Goiás.

20:02 10 hours ago

02′ GOOOOL DO GOIÁS ⚽️

After crossing coming from the right side, Pedro Raul positions himself behind Maicon and moves with precision, deflects his head and sends it to the back of the net: 1 to 0 for Esmeraldino.

19:5810 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

19:53 11 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

19:51 11 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams entering the field.

19:24 11 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

19:08 11 hours ago

⏱’ Climbed Emerald!

Gave you; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Dada Belmonte, Marquinhos Gabriel and Vinicius; Pedro Raul and Diego.

19:04 11 hours ago

⏱’ Scald fish!

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernandez, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

06:38 a day ago

When is the game Santos vs Goiás and how to follow LIVE?

06:33 a day ago

How and where to watch Santos vs Goiás match LIVE

06:28 a day ago

Arbitration

06:23 a day ago

Goias possible lineup

Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

06:18 a day ago

Esmeraldino’s Situation

06:13 a day ago

Santos likely lineup

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

06:08 a day ago

Fish Status

06:03 a day ago

How are the teams?

05:58 a day ago

ON THE G-6 HUNT!

05:53 a day ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

