Goals and best moments of Santos vs Goiás for the Brazilian Championship (1-2) | 05/09/2022

Pressure of the Fish, new corner.

Soteldo crosses, Maicon heads to the ground and Tadeu makes another save.

Santos had two good plays in corners. But Tadeu saves Goiás.

Soteldo crosses to Marcos Leonardo, shirt 9 deflects with his head, but very weak. Tadeu defends calmly.

Let’s go to 55.

Dadá Belmonte takes a risk from the middle and sends it out.

Luan takes a free-kick, the ball passes close to the goal and leaves.

Card for Savio.

Card for Apodi, for lack of Luan.

Another cross by Soteldo, again the Goiás defense pushes away.

Lucas Barbosa tries to finish from afar, but gets it wrong and sends the ball out.

Nothing marked, game on.

VAR analyzes the bid.

In the last bid, Santos asked for a penalty from Maguinho over Lucas Barbosa.

Maicon makes a good move on the right and crosses. The ball passes through everyone.

Soteldo tries the cross, Goiás defense pushes away.

Matheus Sales kicks, but is stopped by Maicon.

Santos almost reaches the equalizing goal with Marcos Leonardo and in sequence with Soteldo. After Tadeu’s rebound.

Lucas Braga crosses, the ball goes straight into Tadeu’s hands.

The ball goes to Soteldo inside the area, the number 10 kicks firmly, but in the middle of the way Caetano deflects it with a head to a corner.

Card for Carabajal, for fault in Maguinho.

WHAT A GOAL! Pedro Raul is launched, disputes with Bauermann and wins, comes face to face with João Paulo and gives a covering pat. 2 to 1 for Esmeraldino.

VAR analyzed possible offside in the bid, but Madson was in legal position and the goal was confirmed.

Madson receives on the right wing and crosses into the area. In the middle of the way the boma diverts in Savio and enters. Fish tie: 1 to 1.

Reynaldo risks, but the kick comes out weak and stays with João Paulo.

Carabajal risks from afar, but sends the ball out.

Ball rolling to final stage.

Santos 0x1 Goiás.

Let’s go to 47.

Felipe Jonatan risks from afar and isolates.

Luan pulls a counterattack with Soteldo, shirt 10 crosses in the area and the Goiás defense sends it to a corner.

Rodrigo Fernandez felt it and asked to be replaced.

Lucas Braga crosses, Carabajal climbs well and heads. The ball passes with great danger, over Tadeu’s goal.

Soteldo crosses and Zanocelo heads in. The ball grazes the post and goes out.

Soteldo crosses to Marcos Leonardo, the ball deflects midway and goes to Zanocelo. The midfielder takes it without a jump, but sends the ball over the goal.

Soteldo hits from the edge of the area, the ball goes weak and Tadeu fits in quietly.

Felipe Jonatan tries the cross, the ball hits the defense of Goiás and goes to a corner.

Dadá Belmonte shoots from the edge of the area, the ball passes over João Paulo’s left post and goes out through the back line.

Goiás tries an aerial play, but Bauermann heads away and sends it to a corner.

Zanocelo takes a risk from the middle and lets go of his foot, the ball stamps Tadeu’s crossbar.

Santos works the ball to try to find spaces. The Fish’s main weapon is Soteldo’s melee weapon.

Soteldo receives on the left, takes it inside and kicks from the edge of the area. Tadeu makes a new defense saving Goiás.

The ball is left for Rodrigo Fernández outside the area, the midfielder kicks first, but Tadeu defends and keeps it.

Santos pulls a counterattack with Lucas Braga and Soteldo, shirt 10 enters the area, cleans and plays for Zanocelo, the midfielder finishes on Tadeu’s counterfoot, who makes a beautiful defense saving Goiás.

After crossing coming from the right side, Pedro Raul positions himself behind Maicon and moves with precision, deflects his head and sends it to the back of the net: 1 to 0 for Esmeraldino.

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams entering the field.

Gave you; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Dada Belmonte, Marquinhos Gabriel and Vinicius; Pedro Raul and Diego.

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernandez, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.