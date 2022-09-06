Golpe do Presente also takes place in a digital version; know how to protect yourself

In addition to spreading across Brazil, the so-called gift scam has also stopped being exclusively physical and has reached the digital world. For this, gift cards are used, which are made available by e-commerce sites and app stores, such as Android’s Play Stores and Apple’s App Store and iTunes.

In these scams, fraudsters convince victims to buy gift cards to supposedly redeem some prize later. Then, they ask for the gift-card usage code to be informed, after that, they redeem the coupon and disappear, leaving the person with the loss.

To gain victims’ trust, criminals use social engineering and impersonate other people, such as a government agent, a family member, or a romantic suitor. Criminals prefer gift cards because they are anonymous, the redemption is immediate, and the transaction is virtually impossible to reverse.

Why Gift Cards in the Digital Gift Scam?

In credit card scams, for example, fraudulent charges can be canceled later, but with gift cards, there is no such possibility. It is as if it were a cash payment in the digital environment, once it has occurred, it cannot be undone and traceability is much more difficult.

Phishing is a tool widely used by scammers to gather information about victims. Criminals tend to focus on platforms with many people and look for the most innocent, adapting the approach to each type of audience, being able to pretend they are from Apple employees, to lone gamers who need help on Steam.

Scams can start in different ways, such as a call, a WhatsApp message, an email or even a fake notification. Although much less common, they can also happen inside physical stores. The most coveted coupons by scammers are those from large retail chains and digital stores, such as the Steam Store and Google Play Store.

How to avoid digital gift scams

To avoid gift card scams, it is important not to exchange coupons for goods and services from strangers, as well as a form of payment from strangers. Never pay extra fees using tickets, especially for something you’re supposed to have won. Also avoid paying bills with this payment method, even if they seem legitimate.

It’s important to never respond to strange SMS, emails or calls about gift cards, and only activate coupons to use this payment method when you’re ready to use it.

Source: Avast and Google