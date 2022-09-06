Government bans sale of iPhone without charger and company fines

The Ministry of Justice determined, today, according to a publication in the Official Gazette, the suspension of the sale of copies of the iPhone without a charger and imposed a fine of R$ 12 million to Apple, the manufacturer of the product.

According to the order, based on a process by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), the registration of the device at Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) will also be revoked.

In the lawsuit, Apple defended itself by saying that the measure, implemented since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, was motivated by “environmental concern”. Senacon rejected the argument.

The order also cites other court orders established against Apple in states that were not complied with by the US company.

“After the persistence of the infraction has been verified, as has happened with this same company, in view of other fines already imposed by Procons in the country, the represented may be considered a repeat offender, with the application of new sanctions, aggravated by the circumstance of recurrence”, says the determination.

The report of UOL tries to contact Apple about the Ministry of Justice’s determination. If there is a response, this text will be updated.

iPhone 14 launch

The determination of the Ministry of Justice takes place on the eve of the event scheduled for tomorrow by Apple in which the new line of the Iphone 14 should be announced.

The company is holding its annual product launch event this week. In addition to four new cell phones, the arrival of a new generation of headphones and new Apple Watch watches is expected.

The event will be held this Wednesday (7) at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Cupertino, California (USA), and will be broadcast live on the internet, starting at 2 pm (Brasilia time).