Government rushes to release in September

There is still no official date for the start of the consignment releases of the Auxílio Brasil program. However, the Federal Government has a plan: to offer the credit this September. To do so, it will be necessary to run over the next few days to settle the last details of the loan before releasing the balance to users.

In a recent interview, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, even set a goal. He even said that he would publish the regulation of the text by the end of August and would release the consignment for requests from September onwards. The month of September has arrived, and not even the regulations have been delivered.

In any case, behind-the-scenes information shows that there is no lack of will on the part of Palácio do Planalto now. Today, the plan is to release the payroll as soon as possible so that people can get the money before the first round of elections, which are scheduled for the beginning of next October this year.

One of the points that is causing a delay in the release of the payroll is the decision on the interest rate of the loan. In theory, each bank can decide what its charge level would be. However, the Federal Government is evaluating the possibility of stipulating a rate limit, especially after the criticism on the subject.

As the Government had not stipulated this ceiling yet, some finance companies are already offering the consignment for Auxílio Brasil with interest rates of almost 100% per year, which could mean that users would have to pay almost double what they requested. To discuss the interest ceiling issue, members of the Ministry should meet with members of the Central Bank (BC) this week.

How will the consignment work?

Those who already know the payroll system of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), know how the scheme works for users of Auxílio Brasil. Basically the balance receipt and payment formats are the same.

The citizen requests money and needs to pay the balance back to the bank in the form of monthly discounts on Auxílio Brasil installments. Rebates are made every month until the account is paid in full.

In the specific case of Auxílio Brasil, the maximum assignable margin is 40%. Thus, the citizen can even apply for more than one loan, as long as the collection margin does not exceed 40% of the user’s monthly benefit.

Note that the base amount for the Auxílio Brasil payroll account is R$400, not R$600. Therefore, we are talking about 40% of R$400 here. This is the original balance of the program without the extraordinary surcharge. that is being paid now.

banks

Also in a recent interview, the Minister of Citizenship said that 17 financial institutions are already officially approved to operate the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Ronaldo Vieira decided not to say what these institutions would be.

On the one hand, Caixa Econômica Federal has already stated that it will work with the line. Other large banks such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander have claimed reputational risk and have already decided that they should not offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan