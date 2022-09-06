Government should RELEASE loan by AUXÍLIO BRASIL this week. Understand

Araguari, MG —

The releases of loan by aid Brazil have been confirmed for this Month of September. Until the moment, 17 financial institutions stated that they will adhere to the credit line aimed at the vulnerable population.

O loan by aid Brazil sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaronot yet August. Now, the beneficiaries of the social program are awaiting updates regarding the payroll-deductible line of credit for effective contracting.

despite the loan by aid Brazil be a constant target of criticism by financial institutions and economists, due to the risk of over-indebtednessthere are two circumstances in which the line of credit may be advantageous.

The first is when the citizen wants start or promote a business and the second is for amortize or settle the installments of the own residence.

Program beneficiaries also need to keep in mind that discounts from contracting the loan by aid Brazil can generate debt capable of reducing income for years. The term to repay this line of credit has limitations in view of the percentage of commitment.

The interest of loan by aid Brazil will be defined by the institution that is able to offer the credit. For now, none of them have informed how much they will charge, but there are alreadythere are cases in which the rate reaches 79% per yearaccording to pre-registration made by beneficiaries.

The government has not yet detailed whether there will be a maximum rate that financial institutions will be able to offer on this type of credit. O Ministry of Citizenship informed that, “interest rates, payment terms, number of installments and grace period will be defined by the financial institutions registered to carry out the operation”.

How will the Auxílio Brasil loan work?

The modality is derived from the social program, Brazil aid. In practice, once the credit is requested and approved and, as soon as the payment of the installments starts, the discount will occur directly from the benefit. The holders of the income transfer will be able to contract up to 40% of the total amount of the committed aid installment.

Of this percentage, 35% refer to the payroll-deductible personal loan and 5% on payroll credit card. In short, there is not much difference from the practice aimed at famous groups such as retirees and pensioners.

Who can take out the loan through Auxílio Brasil?

may request the loan by aid Brazilabove all, families program beneficiaries. Those who are:

In extreme poverty, with monthly income up to R$ 105;

In poverty, with monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

In emancipation rule.