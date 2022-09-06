GPA (PCAR3) approves continuity of studies to segregate Grupo Éxito and plans operation until the 1st half of 2023

GPA’s Board of Directors (PCAR3) authorized this Monday (5th) the continuation of studies on the segregation of its Colombian unit Éxito, as well as the preparation of the implementation of the transaction, including all the measures for the creation of the BDRs and Éxito ADRs in Brazil and in the United States, respectively, with the Éxito Board of Directors having approved on this date the start of work for this purpose.

GPA expects the transaction to consist of the segregation of GPA and Éxito through a capital reduction of GPA with the objective of distributing approximately 83% of the shares of Éxito currently held by the Group to its shareholders.

Thus, after the distribution of shares, GPA would maintain a minority interest of approximately 13% in Éxito, with potential for monetization in the future.

According to a statement, the effective implementation of the operation also depends on the completion of the preparatory work, as well as obtaining the necessary approvals. The final decision on the transaction will be taken by the shareholders of GPA, meeting in an extraordinary general meeting.

GPA expects to conclude the transaction, with the effective delivery of Éxito’s common shares, including in the form of

BDRs and ADRs, to its shareholders, during the 1st half of 2023.

In a presentation, the company, which controls the Pão de Açúcar supermarket, highlighted that the operation could lead to a potential unlocking of value, benefiting all GPA and Éxito shareholders due to increased liquidity and

visibility of Éxito in the capital market.

“GPA shareholders would have access to the liquidity of their stake in Éxito and would be able to allocate their investments according to their geographic and/or risk preferences”, he pointed out.

No operational dyssynergies are expected from the transaction, while there would be independence for GPA and Éxito, with a simplified governance structure and additional financing alternatives, in addition to fully focused management teams to execute the value creation strategy of each asset.

It is worth noting that the PCAR3 share jumped 9.72%, to R$23.70, in this Monday’s session (5), being the biggest rise of the Ibovespa on the day.

