Grazi Massafera shows “pregnant belly”: “Chiara no Forninho”

Grazi Massafera used Instagram, this Monday (5/9), to publish some behind the scenes of Travessia, the next soap opera at 9 pm. The actress will play Débora, mother of Chiara, played by Jade Picon, and showed the belly of the false pregnancy in the stories.
“Baby ‘carrying’. Chiara in the oven”, captioned Grazi, sharing a click with an orange dress. Check out.
Grazi Massafera’s character will experience chaos in the first episode of Travessia. In the soap opera that will replace Pantanal, the actress will play Débora and will only make a cameo in the first chapter. She will be Guerra’s (Humberto Martins) girlfriend and will betray the businessman with Moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), his friend and partner. The double betrayal will end the young woman’s life.
As soon as Humberto Martins’ character catches the two of them in a motel, he will shoot his friend, who will run away by jumping out of the window. Guerra will also try to kill his girlfriend, but she will plead for her life saying that she is pregnant. Knowing that she can’t have children, the businessman kicks Débora out of the house.