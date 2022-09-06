Grazi Massafera shows “pregnant belly”: “Chiara no Forninho”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 54 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Grazi Massafera shows “pregnant belly”: “Chiara no Forninho” 0 Views

Grazi Massafera used Instagram, this Monday (5/9), to publish some behind the scenes of Travessia, the next soap opera at 9 pm. The actress will play Débora, mother of Chiara, played by Jade Picon, and showed the belly of the false pregnancy in the stories.

“Baby ‘carrying’. Chiara in the oven”, captioned Grazi, sharing a click with an orange dress. Check out.

Color photo by Grazi MassaferaGrazi-Massafera-Travessia

Grazi Massafera published a video as Débora, her character in TravessiaReproduction / Instagram

Thank you MassaferaThank you Massafera

Grazi Massafera is an actressReproduction / Instagram

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Grazi massafera sitting with her head on her armThank you Massafera

The actress had started dating director Alexandre Machafer, but it also ended in early March.Photo: Playback/Instagram

Grazi Massafera, from BBB 5thanks massafera

Grazielli Massafera at BBB5Reproduction / TV Globo

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
grazi-massafera

Thank you Massafera reproduction

0

Grazi Massafera’s character will experience chaos in the first episode of Travessia. In the soap opera that will replace Pantanal, the actress will play Débora and will only make a cameo in the first chapter. She will be Guerra’s (Humberto Martins) girlfriend and will betray the businessman with Moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi), his friend and partner. The double betrayal will end the young woman’s life.

As soon as Humberto Martins’ character catches the two of them in a motel, he will shoot his friend, who will run away by jumping out of the window. Guerra will also try to kill his girlfriend, but she will plead for her life saying that she is pregnant. Knowing that she can’t have children, the businessman kicks Débora out of the house.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

No Return Home returns to the top of the American box office with an extended version

Spider-Man: No Return Home returned to the top of the North American box office this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved