Gutters in the gym cause players to slip in the America’s Basketball Cup; watch videos | basketball

The rains that fell in Recife on Sunday and also this Monday had an impact on the Copa América de Basketball men, which is being played in the capital of Pernambuco. That’s because Geraldão’s gym, where all the matches are being played, had leaky spots, which wet the court, leaving the floor slippery.

Because of this, the match between the United States and Venezuela, on Sunday, had to be stopped, in the second quarter, when the Americans were winning by 42 to 21. The game will resume this Tuesday, at 15:10.

This Monday, despite work carried out on the roof of the gym, the leaks reappeared with the rain. With that, the way was to improvise, with employees removing water from the floor during the game between the United States and Panama, at the moment when the players were on the other side of the court. Thus, the match was concluded, with the North American victory by 88 to 58.

In an interview with Sportv, the United States point guard, Norris Cole, reported that the floor was slippery at times. But he felt safe to play.

“At times the floor was slippery, but as long as they clean it up and it’s safe, we’ll keep playing and playing as best we can,” he said.

The forecast for this Tuesday in Recife, according to the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac) is partially cloudy to cloudy, with isolated rain showers in the morning, with weak to moderate intensity.

