Hailey Bieber pays tribute to Brazil on Instagram, receives comments and fans can’t stand it: “I’ll be back soon…”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 46 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Hailey Bieber pays tribute to Brazil on Instagram, receives comments and fans can’t stand it: “I’ll be back soon…” 0 Views

TV and Celebrities

Justin Bieber came to Brazil accompanied by his wife, Hailey Bieber

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Hailey Bieber touched Brazilian fans with tribute on Instagram
© Reproduction/Instagram/@haileybieberHailey Bieber touched Brazilian fans with tribute on Instagram
Victor Tobias

Justin bieber didn’t let the fans in debit and performed the dream show for fans on Sunday night (4). The event was surrounded by mysteries, mainly because before it took the stage, there were rumors of a possible cancellation at the last minute. However, the rumors did not materialize and the husband of Hailey Bieber took the singing to the world stage.

Enjoying the passage through the country, Hailey decided to give a gift to Brazilians and posted a beautiful tribute to national fans on Instagram. The post received comments from celebrities such as Larissa Manoela, Thais Braz, Mariane Fonseca, Priscilla Alves and faelwho praised the model’s stance in Rio de Janeiro.

I love you Brazil I’ll be back soon I promise”, said Justin Bieber’s wife in Portuguese. “BRAZILIAN”, said Larissa Manoela. “Brigadeiro, feijoada, cheese bread, guarana ffffff”, commented Alessandra Prado. It is worth mentioning that one of the highlights of Justin’s show was the moment he stopped the performance to make a statement for Brazil.

God is not far, he is near. He is close to those with a broken heart. He is close to you and he adores you. God, I pray for Brazil”, prayed the international star. It is important to remember that JB he is openly Christian and has already carried out some projects focused on religious ideals.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

MC William do Borel is arrested after concert with Buchecha

William Santos Souza, known as MC William do Borel, was arrested after his performance at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved