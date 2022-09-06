Hailey Bieber pays tribute to Brazil on Instagram, receives comments and fans can’t stand it: “I’ll be back soon…”

Justin bieber didn’t let the fans in debit and performed the dream show for fans on Sunday night (4). The event was surrounded by mysteries, mainly because before it took the stage, there were rumors of a possible cancellation at the last minute. However, the rumors did not materialize and the husband of Hailey Bieber took the singing to the world stage.

Enjoying the passage through the country, Hailey decided to give a gift to Brazilians and posted a beautiful tribute to national fans on Instagram. The post received comments from celebrities such as Larissa Manoela, Thais Braz, Mariane Fonseca, Priscilla Alves and faelwho praised the model’s stance in Rio de Janeiro.

“I love you Brazil I’ll be back soon I promise”, said Justin Bieber’s wife in Portuguese. “BRAZILIAN”, said Larissa Manoela. “Brigadeiro, feijoada, cheese bread, guarana ffffff”, commented Alessandra Prado. It is worth mentioning that one of the highlights of Justin’s show was the moment he stopped the performance to make a statement for Brazil.

“God is not far, he is near. He is close to those with a broken heart. He is close to you and he adores you. God, I pray for Brazil”, prayed the international star. It is important to remember that JB he is openly Christian and has already carried out some projects focused on religious ideals.