Hairdresser explains Andressa Suita’s transformation: “It was her idea”

Andressa Suita drew attention when she appeared blonde at Gusttavo Lima’s big show, in Goiânia, on Saturday (3/9). The LeoDias column spoke with Mário Henrique, the hairdresser responsible for the change, who gave details of the transformation.

The professional said that leaving the strands dark and going back to blonde was already an old desire: “The next day after we left Andressa morena, I already wanted to have left her blonde again. I liked it a lot and she even more of the brunette phase, it was a phase that asked for all that, but I believe that Andressa blonde, I see more shine and I was very happy with our last result”.

Mário Henrique explained that the decision for the change came from Andressa and came at an important moment in her professional life, who now acts as a partner of Vermelhão Tonic, a ready-to-drink drink. “The idea, at first, was hers, in celebration of her husband’s birthday and the launch of Vermelhão. So all the reasons came together with my immense desire to make her blonde again,” she said.

“The new look gives back to her who she has always been, Andressa who has always been blonde, her naturally light hair leaves her with the de facto identity of who she really is and conveys to the public this truth of hers, which is that of a strong woman. , fearless, courageous…”, reflected the professional.

The hairdresser also gave technical details of the transformation. “The techniques used were the most difficult in the world of colorimetry. We had to strip Andressa’s hair, a very strong, heavy word… We had to return the natural tone, reach the natural tone, and for that we went through several unwanted tones, such as orange, red… good colorist to leave everything impeccable and maintain the health of the hair, which did not break even a strand”, he explained.

