Hamas officials execute five Palestinians in Gaza | World

Hamas Islamists, who rule the Gaza Strip, executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them byr accusations of spying for Israel dating from 2015 and 2009said the Ministry of Interior of the enclave, also controlled by Hamas.

The executions, by hanging or shooting, were the first in Palestinian territory since 2017. Previous cases of the death penalty in Gaza have drawn criticism from human rights groups.

The ministry’s statement did not provide the full names of any of the men sentenced. Said that three were convicted of murder. The two convicted of espionage, aged 44 and 54, passed information to Israel that led to the death of Palestinianshe said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office, which oversees the country’s intelligence services, declined to comment.

“Execution was carried out after completion of all legal procedures. The decisions were final, with mandatory implementation, after all convicts were given full rights to defend themselves,” the statement said. This information regarding the legal process has not been confirmed.