Health Department collects batches of dipyrone that can cause adverse reactions in a hospital in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) collected two batches of intravenous dipyrone and suspended the application of the drug after notification, last Saturday (3), of suspected adverse reactions in patients admitted to the General Hospital of Fortaleza. There are no confirmed deaths so far.

According to a note released by the folder on Monday (5), an investigation was opened with the support of the Health Surveillance (Covis) and the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs). In addition, the collected ampoules will be analyzed.

Also according to Sesa, since what happened over the weekend, there is no record of adverse reactions to the use of dipyrone in other batches, in addition to those already retained.

“Thus, as it is one of the most used drugs in health units, the drug continues to be administered to patients at Rede Sesa hospitals”, informed the Health Department.

According to a circular from the General Hospital, the dipyrone stock collected under the supervision of the unit’s on-duty pharmacists belongs to the batches: DP22D145 and DP22G251C from Pharmaceutical Industry.

According to the HGF, during the collection, the calculation of the place of origin, quantity of drugs and the batch number was performed, for further investigation.