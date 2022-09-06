Health extends polio vaccination campaign after poor adherence

The Ministry of Health announced that the polio vaccination campaign will be extended until September 30th due to vaccination coverage, which is currently at 35.12% among children aged 1 to 5 years. The campaign, which started on the 8th of last month, was supposed to last until this coming Friday and the goal was to reach 95% of vaccination coverage.

According to official data from the ministry, sent to the UOL, the campaign achieved just over 4 million doses applied to around 11,500 children across Brazil. The target population is 11.5 million people – these children are between 1 and 4 years old.

Below, you can see the percentage of vaccination coverage by age – in addition to the number of doses applied.

  1. 1 year: 36.95% (1,008,627 doses)
  2. 2 years: 33.10% (977,922 doses)
  3. 3 years: 34.49% (1,024,097 doses)
  4. 4 years: 36.09% (1,053,343 doses)

As per usual practice, children must receive annual doses of the polio vaccine, starting from 2 months of age.

Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents

The multi-vaccination campaign is also being extended due to low adherence – reaching only 1.3 million children and adolescents, with 2.4 million doses applied. This, in turn, includes the 13 vaccines for children and 7 for adolescents – below, you can check the list of those available, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

For kids:

  • Hepatitis A and B;
  • Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B);
  • Pneumococcal 10 valent;
  • VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine);
  • HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine);
  • Meningococcal C (conjugated);
  • VOP (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine);
  • Yellow fever;
  • MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps);
  • Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox);
  • DTP (triple bacterial);
  • Varicella;
  • quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

For teenagers:

  • HPV;
  • dT (adult double);
  • Yellow fever;
  • MMR;
  • Hepatitis B;
  • dTpa;
  • Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated).

