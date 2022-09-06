Helicopter with federal deputy crashes in Bahia | Bahia

A helicopter with federal deputy João Bacelar (PL), better known as Jonga, crashed in the city of Monte Santo, in northern Bahia, on Tuesday morning (6). The congressman was in the company of the pilot and a candidate for state deputy. See above video recorded after the accident.

The three had only minor injuries, caused by the helicopter’s windows. According to candidate Marcinho Oliveira, the aircraft was already close to the landing site when it crashed.

“We were already close to the center of the city, close to an empty lot, where the pilot was going to land. Then the helicopter lost power and crashed. The fall was already close to the ground, so he didn’t have many injuries”, described Marcinho.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was activated and provided care to the injured still at the scene. There is still no information on what may have caused the accident. The report tries to contact the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) to find out how the investigation of the case will be.

The federal deputy, who is a candidate for reelection, traveled from Santaluz to Monte Santo to participate in a rally, along with the candidate for state deputy. After the accident, the two went to the political event.

